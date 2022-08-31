DavidNash_JamesGalanosFashion_29Jul2022-030.jpg

David Nash with his collection of James Galanos fashion.

 Craig Lee

When I met James Galanos in 2006, he was 81 years old, and we were preparing for his first exhibition of abstract photography at Serge Sorokko Gallery in San Francisco. Having retired from fashion design in 1998, Jimmy — who lived in Los Angeles from the inception of his label — spent several years reinventing himself as a self-taught photographer, and my job was to oversee all the show logistics and keep him organized. What developed from there was a decade of close friendship and a quiet reverence for his incredibly prolific career as “America’s couturier.”

Had Jimmy known I was slowly collecting his masterful creations — scouring online marketplaces, vintage shops and auctions — he’d have suggested that I spend my money on other things. So it remained my secret. Over the last 16 years, I’ve built a museum-worthy archive that is arguably the largest collection of Galanos outside of an institution, or the personal wardrobe of longtime client Iris Cantor. In 2016 — the same year Jimmy passed away at age 92 — the Robert and Penny Fox Historic Costume Collection at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where Galanos was born, was the beneficiary of the James G. Galanos Archive, which included almost 700 couture-quality ensembles and made it the largest repository of his work. While mine is a comparatively modest collection, I’ve been asked to lend or donate pieces to two retrospectives of his work: Phoenix Art Museum’s A Tribute to James Galanos in 2017, and James Galanos: Design Integrity the following year at Drexel’s Leonard Pearlstein Gallery.