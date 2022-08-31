When I met James Galanos in 2006, he was 81 years old, and we were preparing for his first exhibition of abstract photography at Serge Sorokko Gallery in San Francisco. Having retired from fashion design in 1998, Jimmy — who lived in Los Angeles from the inception of his label — spent several years reinventing himself as a self-taught photographer, and my job was to oversee all the show logistics and keep him organized. What developed from there was a decade of close friendship and a quiet reverence for his incredibly prolific career as “America’s couturier.”
Had Jimmy known I was slowly collecting his masterful creations — scouring online marketplaces, vintage shops and auctions — he’d have suggested that I spend my money on other things. So it remained my secret. Over the last 16 years, I’ve built a museum-worthy archive that is arguably the largest collection of Galanos outside of an institution, or the personal wardrobe of longtime client Iris Cantor. In 2016 — the same year Jimmy passed away at age 92 — the Robert and Penny Fox Historic Costume Collection at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where Galanos was born, was the beneficiary of the James G. Galanos Archive, which included almost 700 couture-quality ensembles and made it the largest repository of his work. While mine is a comparatively modest collection, I’ve been asked to lend or donate pieces to two retrospectives of his work: Phoenix Art Museum’s A Tribute to James Galanos in 2017, and James Galanos: Design Integrity the following year at Drexel’s Leonard Pearlstein Gallery.
What makes my collection — spanning the earliest part of his career, from around 1951 to 1997 — unusually compelling is the high concentration of documented garments, particularly from the 1960s through the early 1970s. I have several that appeared on covers of Harper’s Bazaar, or as full-page spreads there or in Vogue. Fashion photographer and film director Melvin Sokolsky shot three prized garments — a pair of wool jersey and silk chiffon evening dresses and a black silk ottoman cloqué columnar evening gown with burnt coq feathers for the covers of Bazaar in July and November 1963, respectively. The feathered gown is particularly important, as the only other example I’ve come across is in the Met’s collection. My version was a hidden gem at Heritage Auctions’ sale of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s estate in 2018. Gabor, a regular client of Jimmy’s, was photographed wearing the already vintage gown in 1991 to the 36th Annual Thalians Ball in Century City, California.
Another shining star is a dress modeled by Lauren Hutton for the November 1, 1971, issue of Vogue. Known as the “Firebird” evening gown, it was shot by Bert Stern and commanded a full-page color layout. There are at least two other known versions, one of which resides in Drexel’s vast archive. Again, mine was another lucky auction find culled from the wardrobe of New York philanthropist Florence Irving, who passed away in 2018. Other notable pieces include: an Agnona wool chalk-stripe men’s wear skirt suit, collared and cuffed in black fox, that earned a rare two-shot placement on the cover of WWD’s August 8, 1973, issue; a silk, chiffon and rhinestone “swirl” evening gown from his 40th anniversary collection in 1991, pictured prominently in The New York Times; and a butterfly-print silk jacket, vest and skirt ensemble from 1958, for which Drexel has the original sketch and fabric swatch.
Though the hunt can be thrilling, I’ve learned the value of maintaining perspective, a clear point of view and the importance of being incredibly selective — ultimately knowing that every piece I add to my Galanos collection is done in an effort to preserve the legacy of one of the 20th century’s most important fashion designers.