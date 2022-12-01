The Bay Area is home to all sorts of wonderful retail pockets, including neighborhoods that we tend to gravitate toward for certain buying needs. Here, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites. Need a gift for a gourmand? We’ve got you. Shopping for a notoriously picky relative with a penchant for returning things? No problem. Of course, while you’re spending time in any of these locales, exploring and discovering more gems is highly encouraged.
Who wouldn’t love treats from an esteemed San Francisco food and beverage company? Consider items from Flour+Water Pasta Shop, Southern Pacific Brewery, Dandelion Chocolate, Anthony’s Cookies, Four Barrel Coffee and Linea Caffe. Hit up several of them to assemble a bundle; you’ve got dinner and drinks, plus dessert and coffee, covered. If you’re planning to deliver your present a short distance, straight from the freezer to the recipient, procure an ice cream cake from Bi-Rite Creamery or a pint from Garden Creamery. Another idea for locals: a membership to one of Dolores Outpost’s four wine clubs, which are tailored for various preferences and price points (available for in-store pickup on the 5th of each month). And a visit to Heath Ceramics for heirloom-worthy pieces — coffee mugs or pasta bowls, perhaps — takes the gift up another notch. (Psst … You can sign up for a tour of the Heath factory. The S.F. one focuses on tile making, while the tour in Sausalito, where the company is based, centers on dinnerware. The cost is $25 and includes a Heath tote bag.)
Yes, there are lots of chains here. But you know what that means? Shops that typically make it a breeze to return or exchange — whether the recipient lives across the Bay or the country, whether you’re unsure of their taste or size (or both). And you can still inject local flair, with businesses that are headquartered in San Francisco, including the Gap, Inc., brands (Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta); Williams-Sonoma; and arguably the City’s most iconic clothing company, Levi Strauss & Co. (The North Face, which moved its HQ from Alameda to Denver a few years ago, was founded in San Francisco in 1968.) For luxury resale apparel and home goods, head to S.F.–based The RealReal. Union Square is also home to only-in-S.F. retailers like Gump’s (its holiday shop at 240 Post Street is next to the main store at 250 Post Street), Jeffrey’s Toys (which has been owned and operated by four generations of the Luhn family) and Britex Fabrics (a gift certificate would no doubt be welcome by crafty types of all ages). If someone was really nice this year, a visit to Shreve & Co., the jeweler that has been a fixture in S.F. since 1852, might be in order.
Good news if you’ve got decor enthusiasts on your shopping list: Earlier this year, the mid-Peninsula city launched its Design District (complete with a website, mpdesigndistrict.com). While Flegel’s has been a downtown Menlo Park mainstay since the 1950s, in recent years, the family-run furniture store has been joined by other interiors businesses. Luminaire (formerly Dzine) is the most recent, opening in July. Among the area’s highlights are consignment shop Afterwards, Harvest Furniture, Art Ventures Gallery and appointment-only Simon Breitbard Fine Arts. You can feel extra-good about your purchases at Teresa’s Antiques, which donates 100 percent of sales to one of three local nonprofits (buyer’s choice), or the Menlo Park Discovery Shop, which benefits the American Cancer Society. Gift and housewares boutique Anthem, which started in San Francisco, has an outpost in Menlo Park. And across El Camino, there’s beloved institution Kepler’s Books, where you can order new releases that showcase the talents of local interior designers (Extraordinary Interiors: Suzanne Tucker, Currently Classic: Jonathan Rachman Design and Soul: Interiors by Orlando Diaz-Azcuy) or one that was written by a local author (frequent Gazette contributor Diane Dorrans Saeks’ Parisian by Design: Interiors by David Jimenez).
Warning: You may be tempted to acquire pieces for yourself while perusing the galleries that populate a four-block stretch of Sutter Street. Start on the corner of Jones Street with Bond Latin Gallery (a must-visit for classic and contemporary Latin American art) and Rebecca Camacho Presents (which is showing multidisciplinary artist Ektor Garcia’s work through December 17). Next, make your way to Glass Rice and Hashimoto Contemporary. At Spoke Art, check out the original art as well as limited editions. But wait, there’s still more on Sutter, including Vanitas Contemporary, Soft Times Gallery, Slowbender Gallery and Modern Eden Gallery. Also, SMAart Gallery & Studio, which has a location in the Mission, too, lets you give the gift of pottery classes — perfect for a recipient whose New Year’s resolution entails learning a new skill. Another option for an art-oriented local: tickets for Fog Design+Art fair, which returns to Fort Mason, January 19 through 22.
Whether you’re in the market for secondhand goods or those made with natural materials, go west — the west side of the City, that is. The Outer Sunset’s proximity to the beach means there are a number of surf-centric purveyors to choose from, including Mollusk Surf Shop, where the back room is stocked with used boards. Woodshop features four artisans and surfers: Danny Hess makes custom wood and EPS/wood surfboards; Luke Bartels builds furniture from locally sourced materials; Josh Duthie handcrafts furniture, including revamping old chairs; and amateur woodworker Jeff Canham paints signs and artwork. They’ve been sharing this work space and showroom since 2008; be sure to make an appointment if you want to visit. At General Store, along with new items by California artisans, you’ll find vintage women’s fashions and found housewares. Tunnel Records is a draw for new and used vinyl, which customers can also sell or trade. For the artist on your list, don’t miss Case for Making, where all of the paints are nontoxic, including a collection made of natural earth pigments, and you can create a set of custom watercolor paints. Hungry? Pop into Hook Fish Co., which not only sells thoughtfully sourced fresh seafood, but also dishes up prepared items, including ceviche and tacos.