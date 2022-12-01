The Bay Area is home to all sorts of wonderful retail pockets, including neighborhoods that we tend to gravitate toward for certain buying needs. Here, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites. Need a gift for a gourmand? We’ve got you. Shopping for a notoriously picky relative with a penchant for returning things? No problem. Of course, while you’re spending time in any of these locales, exploring and discovering more gems is highly encouraged.

Who wouldn’t love treats from an esteemed San Francisco food and beverage company? Consider items from Flour+Water Pasta Shop, Southern Pacific Brewery, Dandelion Chocolate, Anthony’s Cookies, Four Barrel Coffee and Linea Caffe. Hit up several of them to assemble a bundle; you’ve got dinner and drinks, plus dessert and coffee, covered. If you’re planning to deliver your present a short distance, straight from the freezer to the recipient, procure an ice cream cake from Bi-Rite Creamery or a pint from Garden Creamery. Another idea for locals: a membership to one of Dolores Outpost’s four wine clubs, which are tailored for various preferences and price points (available for in-store pickup on the 5th of each month). And a visit to Heath Ceramics for heirloom-worthy pieces — coffee mugs or pasta bowls, perhaps — takes the gift up another notch. (Psst … You can sign up for a tour of the Heath factory. The S.F. one focuses on tile making, while the tour in Sausalito, where the company is based, centers on dinnerware. The cost is $25 and includes a Heath tote bag.)