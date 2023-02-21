Kija Lucas at The Guardhouse presented by FOR-SITE_detail-05.jpg

Artist Kija Lucas’ selection of framed images highlight indigenous and introduced botanical specimens, as well as tools and supplies for plant propagation (such as a seed collection envelope with a handwritten note affixed to it).
Bay Area artist Kija Lucas’ work marks the inaugural installation for For-Site Foundation’s The Guardhouse Program, which will serve three artists annually.

Upon entering Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, you may have noticed a small tile-roofed building just behind the main gate. A mere 100 square feet in size, the historic military guardhouse is a diminutive reminder of the fort’s original purpose as a site of surveillance and defense. The structure’s relationship to aggression and protection makes it an ideal venue for a photographic installation by artist Kija Lucas that debuts a new body of work reflecting on the techniques that shape our relationship to plants and our understanding of nature over time. The show, on view through March 12, is also the first iteration of For-Site Foundation’s The Guardhouse Program, which will commission three artists a year to create work for the space in alignment with the nonprofit’s mission to support art about place.