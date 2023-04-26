Presidio Dance Theatre Translates Iranian Women’s Stories Into Dance

On a brisk afternoon in late March, Sherene Melania, the artistic and executive director of Presidio Dance Theatre, is about to oversee her troupe’s rehearsals at the Smuin Center for Dance in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. But this day’s rehearsals and ensuing ones are unlike any other because the dancers are preparing for the company’s May 18 performance at the Herbst Theatre — the 25th-anniversary gala celebration’s Honoring the Women of Iran — which is dear and personal for Melania.
Melania’s family is ethnically Assyrian and Armenian and from Iran, a rich cultural background that mirrors the ethnic diversity of the company, which was established in 2005 as the Presidio Performing Arts Foundation’s premier performance company and school, with community outreach programs a core mission. (The 25th anniversary dates back to PPAF’s 1998 founding.) And the troupe has become known for its ethno-classical ballet style, which Melania developed after she returned from a dancing career in Russia and Europe and graduated from the University of San Francisco.
“There really wasn’t a company doing the repertoire I wanted to do. I loved the true classics, but I also felt it was important that, because San Francisco is such a multicultural city, to reflect that,” says Melania, whose work has blended traditional folk dances with classical ballet. She adds that “if you present something that is representative of a person’s heritage, it touches them. But at the same time, it helps educate others about that culture, and everyone learns to appreciate one another.”
Social justice issues will be front and center at the company’s milestone performance, especially with the unveiling of a new work that showcases the strength of the women of Iran, who have been professionals, artists and, throughout Iranian history, “shir zan” (“lionesses” in Persian). They have also traditionally held important roles in society — even leading troops into battle — but, under the Islamic Republic, they have been creatively and professionally suppressed and even violently oppressed, notably over the requirement to wear the hijab, or veil.
Preparation for Honoring the Women of Iran, which will follow a mixed-media retrospective highlighting PDT achievements and will be streamed globally for UNESCO’s World Dance Congress in July, has been a revelatory, meaningful experience for non-Iranian company dancers such as Matisse Love and Hanna Persky. “Through my research for this upcoming performance, learning that dance and music are a big part of Persian culture made me even more interested in the Iranian history of ballet and dance,” Love says.
For her part, Persky hopes “that the show will inspire its attendees to gain a newfound appreciation for their circumstances and a deeper understanding of the issues that occur beyond their environment, as I have through being a part of Sherene’s choreographic process.”
And the show has been a point of pride for Iranian-American members of the troupe such as Aryana Ghiai-Chamlou. “Every time I perform a Persian piece that Sherene has created,” she says, “I feel a sense of duty to others, to teach them the history of Iran through dance.”
According to Melania, the new work will weave elements of symbolism, including those involving the veil, and spiritualism; give voice to the compositions of Iranian composers skilled in percussion; and employ both traditional Iranian and contemporary instruments, with dramatic lighting effects as well as moving music, and even at times female dancers performing steps associated with male dancers to demonstrate the prowess of Iranian women.
“As a choreographer, sometimes when I hear music, I know immediately what to do and then the process goes very fast. But for something like this, that is so meaningful to me, and wanting to create something that is really worthy of the women and what they’ve been through in Iran, that in itself has been a process,” Melania shares with some emotion. “I’ve watched whatever videos I could find about the protests in Iran [following Mahsa Amini’s death last year]. … [T]o process all that and make something artistic out of it has definitely been a challenge.”
The Woodside native, who while a 17-year-old dance student at the Saint Petersburg Conservatory was so moved by the sight of orphans standing barefoot in the snow that she organized a benefit to help them, maintains that she has always tried to keep the world of art and reality combined in PDT’s social justice programming. The company intends to partner with humanitarian organizations to raise funds to directly help the people of Iran.
“There will be moments when things will seem uncomfortable — this is not a fairy tale,” Melania states about the forthcoming show. “My goal with the piece is for people to take a few minutes to reflect on what’s happened and happening in Iran, to think of the women and young people and what they have gone through, and to say that we as a community here can support the fight for freedom.”