For artist and native daughter Joan Brown, San Francisco’s compact 49 square miles held much inspiration. “I can be all over the place in 20 minutes, in different kinds of environments and ethnic areas,” she shared with Lynn Gumpert in a 1982 interview. Brown also emphasized the significance of the landscape, from the water to the silhouette of the City.
This month, her hometown institution, SFMOMA, opens Joan Brown, the most in-depth survey of her work in more than two decades. The retrospective’s 80 or so vibrant paintings and sculptures, spanning the late 1950s to her death in 1990, will occupy nine galleries.
According to Janet Bishop, the museum’s Thomas Weisel Family Chief Curator and Curator of Painting and Sculpture, during Brown’s prolific career, her artistic style “changed quite a lot,” from abstract expressionism and figuration to later pieces influenced by her global travels and spiritual journey. The exhibition’s first two galleries include subjects “that were part of her domestic environment, all painted with heavily built-up surfaces — thick paint, large brushes. By the mid-1960s, her style became much more constrained.”
In the 1970s, “you see the San Francisco skyline, water, Alcatraz, the bridges become more prominent in her work,” says Bishop. In Joan Brown, local landmarks and figures are the focus in “Gordon, Joan + Rufus in Front of S.F. Opera House” (1969), “Self-Portrait with Swimming Coach Charlie Sava, at Larsen Pool, San Francisco” (1974) and “The Weight Room at the Dolphin Club” (1975).
Also in the ’70s, observes Nancy Lim, SFMOMA’s associate curator of painting and sculpture, Brown’s self-portraits became more explicit and “obvious that it was her that she was painting. She often looked at her body and visage in a vertical mirror she had in her studio; that’s one reason for the vertical format of a lot of the self-portraits from that period.”
Brown’s only child, Noel — with second husband Manuel Neri — appeared in her work, too, as did animals, from her own pets to the bison that roam Golden Gate Park. In the 1969 portrayal of herself at the opera, she and third husband Gordon Cook are joined by canine Rufus. “Noel on a Pony with Cloud” (1963) will be on view at SFMOMA alongside a label with a photo of her young son, taken at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, and Picasso’s “Paulo on a Donkey” (1923) — both of which likely informed Brown’s painting.
“Joan Brown was very inspired by art history,” says Bishop. “She was an avid reader and had really expansive interests. Throughout her career, she makes very active use of source material. … There are many works where she borrowed what she called ‘setups’ from Old Master paintings for imagery that connected to her own life.”
Born in San Francisco in 1938, Brown earned a BFA and MFA from the California School of Fine Arts (later renamed the San Francisco Art Institute). SFMOMA hosted not only her first major solo exhibition in 1971 (and would acquire 25 of her works), but also her 1989 wedding to fourth husband Michael Hebel (a Hindu ceremony beneath Alexander Calder mobiles). Brown died a year later, in a construction accident at age 52, while installing a mosaic sculpture at a museum in India.
In the interview with Gumpert for Early Work — a 1982 exhibition at Manhattan’s New Museum — Brown was asked what aspects of the Bay Area were especially important to her. “[T]he one special thing here is the water,” she replied. “As a child, that was our playground, our park. … Even when I was going to art school, once in a while we would go to the bay. Then I got away from it for a number of years. In the late 1960s I started going back and got interested in long-distance swimming about 1973.” (Around that time, Brown was among a group that successfully sued the Dolphin Club, Ariel Club and South End Rowing Club to admit women members.)
The sport figured frequently in Brown’s work. There’s the self-portrait with legendary instructor Charlie Sava. In “The Night Before the Alcatraz Swim” (1975), which will also be in the SFMOMA exhibition, Brown sits with a hot beverage in hand, the famous island outside the window. “What’s interesting is how pensive she looks,” says Lim. “It’s almost as though she could anticipate the difficulty of the swim.”
Brown nearly drowned during her 1975 swim from Alcatraz to Aquatic Park. Afterward, she created an Alcatraz series with “paintings within the paintings,” Lim continues. “For example, a canvas hanging above a fireplace. It’s like the experience is safely contained within those smaller paintings — of women thrashing in the water and really huge waves.” (The following year, Brown did complete the swim.)
Bishop and Lim never tire of viewing Brown’s works. “They’re very engaging,” says Bishop, “and reward repeat looking.” Noting that Brown “painted whatever she wanted to paint, whether it was a plate of Christmas cookies or her cat,” Lim describes the artist’s career as marked by “fearlessness or unembarrassment or forthrightness. I think [museumgoers] will be left with a feeling of vitality. She was someone who was able to experience life and express it.”