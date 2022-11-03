For artist and native daughter Joan Brown, San Francisco’s compact 49 square miles held much inspiration. “I can be all over the place in 20 minutes, in different kinds of environments and ethnic areas,” she shared with Lynn Gumpert in a 1982 interview. Brown also emphasized the significance of the landscape, from the water to the silhouette of the City.

This month, her hometown institution, SFMOMA, opens Joan Brown, the most in-depth survey of her work in more than two decades. The retrospective’s 80 or so vibrant paintings and sculptures, spanning the late 1950s to her death in 1990, will occupy nine galleries.