George Saunders talks with James Beard–winning author Samin Nosrat. First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley, 7 p.m. $38 (includes a copy of Liberation Day). booksmith.com
November 6
Vanity Fair writer-at-large James Reginato talks about Growing Up Getty, his meticulously reported new book about the famed family dynasty, with Gazette columnist Paul Wilner. Book Passage (San Francisco location), 2 p.m. bookpassage.com
November 10
Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of The Emperor of All Maladies, will be in conversation with USF cognitive neuroscientist Indre Viskontas. Sydney Goldstein Theater, 7:30 p.m.; $36. cityarts.net
November 12
Louise Kennedy speaks about Trespasses — a novel that centers on a young Irish Catholic girl who falls in love with a married Protestant man — with San Francisco author Ethel Rohan, who is launching an Irish Book Subscription Service sponsored by Bookshop West Portal this month. Over the course of the year, Rohan will select six books of Irish fiction and nonfiction for local and national readers, along with a letter explaining her passion for the picks. Free virtual event, 2 p.m. bookshopwestportal.com
November 16
Veteran war correspondent Anna Badkhen discusses Bright Unbearable Reality, a collection of essays covering everything from Ethiopia to Philadelphia, with San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin. Free virtual event, 6 p.m. citylights.com