11/2: The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink returns to Union Square — as will special events such as Drag Queens On Ice, Flashback Fridays and Polar Bear Skate. Through January 16, 2023. Admission: $15–$20. unionsquareicerink.com
11/3: Join 10,000 Degrees, which aims to empower students to enter and graduate college, for its annual Alumni Changemakers celebration. The evening celebrates five alums with a cocktail reception, three-course dinner and program highlighted by inspiring storytelling. Tickets: from $250. 5:30 p.m. Julia Morgan Ballroom, San Francisco. 10000degrees.org
11/5: Davies Symphony Hall is once again the site of a vibrant fete of Latin American music and culture, complete with lobby installations by local artists. SF Symphony’s Día De Los Muertos concert, conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto, will be followed by a reception and dinner. Tickets: from $22.50. 2 p.m. sfsymphony.org
11/5: The 70th edition of the Jewel Ball, presented by the San Francisco Auxiliary for Children and benefiting Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, is happening at the Presidio Officers’ Club. The “Going Platinum”–themed festivities will include a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres galore, along with live and silent auctions. Tickets: $200. 5:30 p.m. sfjewelball.org NHG Sponsored
11/5: Marilu Henner hosts the 13th Hellenic Charity Ball, presented by the Elios Charitable Foundation. The biennial benefit, which honors distinguished Greek Americans in arts and entertainment, will include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner and awards show, as well as an auction led by Liam Mayclem. Tickets: from $750. 6 p.m. Palace Hotel, San Francisco. elios.org
11/6: Run the bridge! Enjoy spectacular views (and post-race fun at Ghirardelli Square) during the Golden Gate Bridge Half Marathon & 5K. Registration: half marathon, $119; 5K, $60. 7 a.m. runsf.com
11/6: Catch Tony Award winner Alan Cumming and NPR’s All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro in Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret, billed as an “evening of tunes and tall tales.” Tickets: from $39. 7 p.m. Sydney Goldstein Theater, San Francisco. kqed.org
11/6: TheatreWorks’ annual New Works Festival gives a glimpse of tomorrow’s hits. Its 19th edition, which includes plays and a musical, will be presented on the stage at Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga. Special events, like a Coffee and Mingle with the theater company’s executive director, Debbie Chinn, are also scheduled. Through November 13. Tickets: from $20. theatreworks.org
11/11: The Arab Film and Media Institute presents Arab Film Festival 26, which showcases the richness of Arab culture through cinema. Programming — including parties, mixers and panels — will be held at theaters in the City, Oakland and San Jose. Through November 20. arabfilminstitute.org
11/13: Music at Kohl Mansion’s 2022–2023 season is now underway. This month, head to the Burlingame venue for the 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert, a highlight of which is Hymn for Her, a commission and world premiere by composer Shinji Eshima. Tickets: from $25. 7 p.m. musicatkohl.org
11/14: Get your holiday shopping done early while contributing to a good cause! At the Hillsborough Auxiliary to Peninsula Family Service’s boutique shopping and luncheon event — which includes purveyors of apparel, jewelry, handbags, food and more — 20 percent of sales are donated to PFS, the San Mateo–based nonprofit that supports and strengthens vulnerable Bay Area residents. Tickets: $150. 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Green Hills Country Club, Millbrae. hapfs.org
11/15: The 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion, presented by the Museum of Performance + Design, honors visionary choreographer Alonzo King. The reception and ceremony, with honorary chair Misty Copeland, take place at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society. Tickets: from $195. 5:30 p.m. mpdsf.org
11/17: Masonic Auditorium will be the scene of Glide’s annual Holiday Jam. The “fun and soulful evening” includes refreshments and snacks, as well as live entertainment (with The Family Stone as the musical headliner) and stirring storytelling. Tickets: from $75. glide.org
11/18: Bay Scholars hosts its 9th Annual Giving Thanks by Giving Back Luncheon, the organization’s signature fundraiser, in the Julia Morgan Ballroom. The event commences with a reception at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. This year’s featured guest is Dr. Michael V. Drake, president of the University of California. Tickets: contact lloyd@bayscholars.org
11/23: Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery have reimagined Shakespeare’s As You Like It. San Francisco Playhouse presents the musical adaptation, described by the New York Times as “rollicking, poignant and flat-out delightful.” Through January 14, 2023. Tickets: $15–$100. sfplayhouse.org
11/25: The first-ever Fan Expo San Francisco is happening at Moscone Center West over Thanksgiving weekend. Meet comic book creators, take a selfie with celebrities, attend autograph sessions and more. Through November 27. Tickets: from $30. fanexpohq.com
11/29: This year’s Opera on the Stage honors Frederica von Stade and Jake Heggie, who are slated to perform. Guests partake in dinner onstage at the War Memorial Opera House. The benefit for the SF Opera Guild’s education and community engagement programs is cochaired by Afie Royo and Lisa Zabelle, with honorary chair Dede Wilsey. Tickets: from $1,500. 6 p.m. sfopera.com NHG Sponsored
DECEMBER
12/3: TheatreWorks kicks off its 52nd season with a staging of Little Shop of Horrors, set in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Through December 24. Tickets: from $30. Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto. theatreworks.org
12/3: Napa’s di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art commemorates its 25th anniversary with the benefit Bacchanal Gala, where guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, seated dinner and silent art auction. Eleanor Coppola and Lynn Hershman Leeson are the event's honorees. Tickets: from $475. 6–10 p.m. dirosaart.org
12/6: Holiday Heroes returns to the field at Oracle Park for an evening that raises funds for underserved children and their families. Now in its 25th year, the revelry will include food and drinks, photo ops with Bay Area athletes and team mascots, holiday crafts, arcade games and much more. Tickets: from $150. 5:30–8:30 p.m. holidayheroes.org NHG Sponsored