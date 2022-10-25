11/2: The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink returns to Union Square — as will special events such as Drag Queens On Ice, Flashback Fridays and Polar Bear Skate. Through January 16, 2023. Admission: $15–$20. unionsquareicerink.com

11/3: Join 10,000 Degrees, which aims to empower students to enter and graduate college, for its annual Alumni Changemakers celebration. The evening celebrates five alums with a cocktail reception, three-course dinner and program highlighted by inspiring storytelling. Tickets: from $250. 5:30 p.m. Julia Morgan Ballroom, San Francisco. 10000degrees.org