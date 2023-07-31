From Theater Stages to City Streets, August is Activity-Packed

8/1: Celebrate the late queen of rock and roll by taking in a performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which lands at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre this month. Through August 27. Tickets: $66.50–$179.50. broadwaysf.com
8/2: A limited engagement of Disney’s musical comedy Aladdin marks a homecoming for Senzel Ahmady, the Bay Area native who stars as Jasmine in the production at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre. Through August 13. Tickets: from $41. broadwaysf.com
8/4: Join the Salvation Army for its 19th Annual Flower Power, benefiting the organization’s back-to-school and after-school programs. The event, which includes a silent auction and luncheon, will be emceed by KPIX-TV’s Juliette Goodrich; feature floral designer Orna Maymon; and honor Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance, as the Woman of Dedication. Tickets: from $225. 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Fairmont San Francisco. sanfrancisco.salvationarmy.org NHG Sponsored
8/5: Head to SF’s Japantown for the two-day Nihonmachi Street Fair, now in its 49th year. Enjoy an array of food and drink as well as activities — including live music, dance performances and a car show — along with art and crafts purveyors. August 5 and 6. nihonmachistreetfair.org
8/10: Magic Theatre Gala 2023 takes place at The General’s Residence (aka One Fort Mason) in San Francisco. “Mingle, dine, dance and drink with artists, fellow supporters, friends, performers and of course, the Magic staff” at this fundraising affair. Tickets: from $500. 5:30 p.m.–11 p.m. magictheatre.org
8/11: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Janelle Monáe and more will grace the Golden Gate Park stages at this year’s Outside Lands. Music won’t be the only draw over the three days, as eating, drinking and shopping experiences abound. Through August 13. Tickets: single-day, from $199; three-day, from $449. sfoutsidelands.com
8/11: Get a glimpse of stage hits of the future at TheatreWorks’ 20th Anniversary New Works Festival. The multiday event gets underway with a special fundraising dinner and conversation with playwrights David Henry Hwang and Rajiv Joseph (8 p.m., $75–$325). Through August 20. Tickets: $20; festival passes: $60. Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto. theatreworks.org
8/12: Montalvo Arts Center’s Starry, Starry Night features a slate of family-friendly activities. If you’re so inclined, reserve a spot to slumber on the Saratoga venue’s Great Lawn. Tickets: $12–$22; overnight campsite: $65. 6 p.m. montalvoarts.org
8/18: This year, Filoli’s Gala in the Garden, which happens at the historic Woodside estate’s stunning grounds, honors former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier. Tickets: from $1,000. 5:30–9:30 p.m. filoli.org
8/18: The Glide Legacy Gala returns to Terra Gallery in the City for its 14th edition, with Priya David Clemens hosting once again. The program includes Glide Ensemble, led by musical directors Vernon Bush and Zoe Ellis, and DJ King Most. Tickets: from $105. 8 p.m.–midnight. glide.org
8/19: The LightHouse Gala, dubbed An Enchanted Evening, supports the SF-based nonprofit’s programs that promote “independence, equality and self-reliance among people who are blind or low vision” — including its Enchanted Hills Camp. The site was damaged by the 2017 fires in Napa, and rebuilding efforts are ongoing. Tickets: from $500. 6–11:30 p.m. Westin St. Francis, San Francisco. lighthouse-sf.org
8/19: Bring your pups to the Presidio for The Guardsmen’s Bark at the Park. “The most pawsome event of the year” entails food trucks, drinks, a dog show, lawn games and music — plus supports programs for at-risk youths in the City. Tickets: $30–$100. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. guardsmen.org
8/19: For two days, downtown will be especially festive during the 29th Annual Burlingame on the Avenue. Live music, art, food, wine and even a children’s playground are part of the fun. August 19 and 20. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. burlingamechamber.org
8/20: Stephen Curry’s Underrated Tour concludes in San Francisco with a four-day golf tournament at Lake Merced Golf Club. The top 24 points-earners from four regional events for boys and girls, ages 12–18, will compete for the Curry Cup. Through August 23. underrated.golf
8/20: Stern Grove Festival wraps up its 86th season with its big fundraiser, the Big Picnic, headlined this year by The Flaming Lips with Alan Palomo (of Neon Indian). The concert is free (reservations required, but do not guarantee admission); a reserved picnic table is $5,000–$10,000 for up to 10 guests. sterngrove.org
8/23: Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is making its way around the Bay this month, with stops at San Jose’s SAP Center (August 9–13) and Oakland Arena (August 17–20) before arriving at Chase Center in the City (August 23–27). cirquedusoleil.com
8/26: The Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco presents the Hungry Ghost Festival, honoring ancestors through rituals and blessings, at Portsmouth Square. 5–10 p.m. cccsf.us
8/26: During the two-day Palo Alto Festival of the Arts, gather on University Avenue for fine art, contemporary crafts, an Italian Street Painting Expo, a Kids’ Art Studio and more. There will also be gourmet fare, fine wines and microbrews. August 26 and 27. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. paloaltochamber.com