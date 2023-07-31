 Skip to main content
From Theater Stages to City Streets, August is Activity-Packed

8/1: Celebrate the late queen of rock and roll by taking in a performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which lands at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre this month. Through August 27. Tickets: $66.50–$179.50. broadwaysf.com

The North American tour of Aladdin, stops in San Francisco this month, stars Adi Roy as Aladdin and Bay Area native Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine.

8/2: A limited engagement of Disney’s musical comedy Aladdin marks a homecoming for Senzel Ahmady, the Bay Area native who stars as Jasmine in the production at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre. Through August 13. Tickets: from $41. broadwaysf.com

_b. CorteoPremiere2022_RouesCyr1_MajaPrgomet.jpg

The Cirque du Soleil arena production Corteo — featuring costumes by Dominique Lemieux — will be presented at three Bay Area venues in August.

