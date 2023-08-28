 Skip to main content
Soul Train, Shakespeare and Season-Opening Galas Are On Tap for September

Rocket Man 1.jpeg

On September 23, Scotsman Rus Anderson hits the local stage as Elton John in The Rocket Man Show.

Ongoing: Grab your seats for Broadway-bound Hippest Trip — The Soul Train Musical at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater. The production takes you on a journey, starting in the early 1970s, with the launch of the iconic TV program. Through October 1. Tickets: $25–$130. act-sf.org

San Francisco Opera The Centennial Celebration

Join SF Opera in celebrating its 101st season with the annual Opera Ball and Opening Night Concert on September 8.
SF Symphony Performance Approvals

Above: SF Symphony marks the new season with its Opening Night Gala on September 22. Right: SF Opera’s September 8 season opener is another highlight this month.

