Soul Train, Shakespeare and Season-Opening Galas Are On Tap for September

Ongoing: Grab your seats for Broadway-bound Hippest Trip — The Soul Train Musical at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater. The production takes you on a journey, starting in the early 1970s, with the launch of the iconic TV program. Through October 1. Tickets: $25–$130. act-sf.org
9/2: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s Cymbeline arrives at McLaren Park in the City. (The production, part of the organization’s Free Shakespeare in the Park series, then moves to Orinda.) September 2–4, 9 and 10; 2 p.m. sfshakes.org
9/8: With the SF Opera’s biggest fundraiser, its Opera Ball and Opening Night Concert, the company’s 101st season gets underway. Cochaired by Francesca Gutierrez Amann and Sue Graham Johnston, the evening features music, dining and dancing. Tenor Roberto Alagna will make his SF Opera debut with soprano Aleksandra Kurzak, joined by the SF Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by Eun Sun Kim. Enjoy dinner and the performance (from $1,500), or other ticketing options (like a cocktail dinner or after-party), at City Hall and War Memorial Opera House. sfopera.com
9/8: Sunset Piano and Gardens of Golden Gate Park present the beloved annual event Flower Piano. For five days, San Francisco Botanical Garden is essentially an outdoor concert hall, where everyone can play or listen. Through September 12. sfbg.org
9/10: Pack up your picnic blanket and basket, and head to Opera in the Park. Musical director Eun Sun Kim will lead the SF Opera Orchestra in this free alfresco tradition. 1:30 p.m. Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park. sfopera.com
9/10: Montalvo Arts Center’s popular The Art of Food & Wine returns. Sample gourmet cuisine from dozens of restaurants along with fine wines from Northern California at the Saratoga property’s historic villa. Live and silent auctions are also part of the festivities. 4:30–7:30 p.m. Tickets: $250; VIP $375. montalvoarts.org
9/13: The fundraising Concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital takes place at Chase Center. UCSF patient Selah Kitchiner will be honored with the Colin Powell Medal of Courage during the cocktail reception, with the Dreamfest concert (headlined by Foo Fighters) and after-party following. Tickets: from $1,000. theconcertforkids.org
9/13: Sailors from all over the world are expected for the 59th edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series, at St. Francis Yacht Club. Activities, both competitive and social, are on the docket. Through September 17. rolexbigboatseries.com
9/14: ICA San Francisco is holding its First Annual Homecoming Benefit. With high school dances and homecoming carnivals as inspiration, expect spiked punch, fun food, dancing and games, as well as art and fundraising. The event, emceed by David Hornik, will honor artists Jeffrey Gibson, Liz Hernández, Ryan Whelan and Patrick Martinez. 6–10 p.m. Tickets: from $1,250. icasf.org
9/22: The SF Symphony, led by Esa-Pekka Salonen, kicks off the 2023–2024 season with its benefit Opening Night Gala, cochaired by Amy Christodoulo and Julie Liegl. The program includes Don Juan, Songs of a Wayfarer, Rap Notes and Boléro. There are two post-concert dinner options. Tickets: from $500. Davies Symphony Hall. sfsymphony.org
9/23: For one night only, The Rocket Man Show, an Elton John tribute starring Rus Anderson, will be presented at the Curran Theater. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: from $40.50. broadwaysf.com
9/23: Join Old Skool Cafe for its annual Harlem Renaissance Gala, with special MCs actor Alimi Ballard and Old Skool alumna Tiffany Fuller. The evening — featuring food and drink, jazz music and more — supports the youth-run supper club in Bayview/Hunters Point. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Tickets: from $500. oldskoolcafe.org
9/23: The Chinatown Merchants Association’s Autumn Moon Festival, on Grant Avenue between California and Broadway, is two days of great food and entertainment (including mooncakes, kids’ activities and lion dancing). September 23 and 24, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. moonfestival.org
9/27: The first in BroadwaySF’s new series, Unscripted — “culture-shaping luminaries and innovators in conversation” — happens at the Curran Theater. San Francisco 49ers legends Harris Barton, Dwight Hicks, Brent Jones, Ronnie Lott and Steve Young will take the stage with Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. A portion of ticket proceeds is earmarked for Barton and Lott’s Champion Charities. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: from $65. broadwaysf.com
9/29: Free music festival Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to Golden Gate Park. Through October 1; 11 a.m. entry on Friday, and 9 a.m. entry on Saturday and Sunday. hardlystrictlybluegrass.com
9/30: The two-day Portola Music Festival is back, with performances at Pier 80 in San Francisco. September 30 and October 1. Tickets: from $230; weekend and VIP passes available. portolamusicfestival.com
10/1: Fall for Art: ODC at McEvoy Ranch returns to the idyllic Petaluma venue one last time. Enjoy a delectable alfresco lunch, performances, a spirited auction and more, while supporting San Francisco–based contemporary company ODC/Dance. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Tickets: from $600. odc.dance
10/2: An air show, parade of ships, high school band challenge and veterans art show are just some of the events scheduled for this year’s Fleet Week. Through October 10. fleetweeksf.org
10/4: The Rocky Horror Picture Show commemorates its 48th anniversary with a special screening at the Curran Theater. San Mateo native Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the 1975 film, is slated to appear. 8 p.m. Tickets: from $60.50. broadwaysf.com