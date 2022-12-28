ONGOING: Not quite ready to bid farewell to the magic of the holidays? Good news: Holidays at Filoli runs through January 8. Book your admission in advance to avoid missing out on seeing the historic estate all aglow. Tickets: from $26. filoli.org

ONGOING: Catch the imaginative San Francisco Playhouse production of Shakespeare‘s As You Like It while you still can! The musical adaptation — offering “a utopian vision of society that favors acceptance over division, honesty over obfuscation, grace over meanness” — runs through January 14. sfplayhouse.org