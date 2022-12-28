The 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival included Vincent Connors' "Spherules," composed of powder-coated steel and lights; this year's festival features 10 sculptures and runs from January 21 through February 19.
Catch Ennio: The Living Paper Cartoon at Club Fugazi, January 10 through February 5, and watch Ennio Marchetto transform into dozens of different characters (including Lady Gaga).
Courtesy of Ennio Marchetto
The 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival included Vincent Connors' "Spherules," composed of powder-coated steel and lights; this year's festival features 10 sculptures and runs from January 21 through February 19.
Courtesy Napa Lighted Art Festival
Ellie Pulsifer in the title role (and Addison as Sandy) in the 2022 production of Annie; the show is coming to San Jose, January 10 through 15.
Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Andy (Ezra Reaves) and Touchstone (Nicholas Yenson) sing a love ballad accompanied by backup dancers in San Francisco Playhouse's musical version of As You Like It, performing now through January 14.
ONGOING: Not quite ready to bid farewell to the magic of the holidays? Good news: Holidays at Filoli runs through January 8. Book your admission in advance to avoid missing out on seeing the historic estate all aglow. Tickets: from $26. filoli.org
ONGOING: Catch the imaginative San Francisco Playhouse production of Shakespeare‘s As You Like It while you still can! The musical adaptation — offering “a utopian vision of society that favors acceptance over division, honesty over obfuscation, grace over meanness” — runs through January 14. sfplayhouse.org
1/10: Delight in the singing and dancing of Annie at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. Through January 15; the final 6:30 p.m. presentation is part of Family Night on Broadway, with free pre-show activities for kids starting at 5 p.m. broadwaysanjose.com
1/10:Ennio Marchetto takes over Club Fugazi for a limited run of Ennio: The Living Paper Cartoon, billed as “the art of living origami meets hilarious theatre magic.” Marchetto transforms into parodies of 60 different characters, from artists (and even works of art) to musicians to world leaders. Through February 5. Tickets: $35–$69. clubfugazisf.com
1/19: Get red carpet–ready! SF Ballet Auxiliary presents the 2023 Opening Night Gala, with a 6:30 p.m. performance at the War Memorial Opera House followed by dinner, dancing and entertainment at City Hall. The fundraiser supports myriad SF Ballet initiatives. (Find out more about the Ballet’s 90th season in “Dance Dance Evolution,” page 28.) Tickets: from $2,500. sfballet.orgNHG Sponsored
1/19: Fog Design+Art returns to Fort Mason Festival Pavilion for four days, featuring 45 20th-century and contemporary design exhibitors from around the world. Linda Ronstadt will be honored at the ticketed Innovators Luncheon, one of the highlights of the annual fair. Through January 22, with a Preview Gala on January 18. fogfair.comNHG Sponsored
1/20: The SF Sketchfest comedy festival is back — and celebrating 20 years to boot! LOL IRL at improv and variety shows, along with other special events, slated for venues throughout San Francisco. There are too many stars and too much cool programming to even begin to list them here! Through February 5. sfsketchfest.com
1/21: Join hundreds in honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, with the MLK2023 commemorative march and parade. The 1.5-mile march begins at 11 a.m. at San Francisco’s Caltrain Station and ends at Yerba Buena Gardens. norcalmlkfoundation.org
1/21: The Napa Lighted Art Festival returns, illuminating downtown with 10 sculptures that merge creative arts and technology. Works will also be projected on three buildings. Brilliant! Through February 19. Monday–Thursday, 6–9 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 6–10 p.m. donapa.com
1/22: The James Beard Foundation’s 2022–2023 Taste America culinary series makes a stop in the City. Guests can expect a three-course feast with beverage pairings, showcasing the talents of chefs Ravi Kapur (of SF’s Liholiho Yacht Club and Good Good Culture Club) and Andrew Le (of Hawaii’s The Pig & The Lady and Piggy Smalls). There will be two seatings, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., in Liholiho’s newly renovated space. Tickets: $350 per pair (ages 21+ over). jamesbeard.org
1/22: Britain’s Maxwell Quartet performs at Burlingame’s Kohl Mansion for one night only. The prize-winning string quartet will premiere new compositions described as “songs associated with the Scottish jute and tweed industries in Dundee and the Hebridean Isles.” Tickets: $25–$55. 7 p.m. musicatkohl.org
1/23: Don’t miss the best ice skaters in the country competing to see who’s crowned U.S. Champion. San Jose’s SAP Center hosts the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the fourth time. Through January 26. Individual tickets and packages are available. usfigureskating.org
1/26: NEA Jazz Master Jason Marsalis comes to town with clarinetist Joe Goldberg, pianist Kris Tokarski and drummer Gerald Watkins. Through January 29. Tickets: from $30. sfjazz.org
1/28: More than 50 breweries, offering hundreds of beers, will alight at Fort Mason for Bay Area Brew Festival 2023. Food trucks and DJs are part of the fun as well. Tickets: from $45; $90 VIP includes early access and special pours. bayareabrewfestival.com
1/30: Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who is not running for reelection, speaks at a Commonwealth Club event dubbed an “exit interview.” Among the topics are her career as an elected official, which spanned more than 40 years, and the state of Congress and the Democratic Party. Tickets: $20 (in person); $10 (livestream). 6–7 p.m. commonwealthclub.org
1/30: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to three of the Monterey Peninsula’s premier courses. Tom Hoge will defend his title, while the amateurs expected this year include Jason Bateman, Larry Fitzgerald, Thomas Keller and Alfonso Ribeiro. Through February 5. attpbgolf.com