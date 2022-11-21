When architect Mary Maydan started designing modern homes in the early 2000s, she felt out on an aesthetic limb, at least in Palo Alto. “In the beginning, everyone told me no one wants modern,” she reflects from her decidedly modern home, the second she has built for her family of six in the town where she also runs her architecture and interior design firm, Maydan Architects. Looking at the Crate & Barrel at nearby Stanford Shopping Center — a very modern Jacques Verlinden–designed building — she asked around, to get a sense of whether locals liked it. With the response usually affirmative, she wondered: “So, why not a house?”

Maydan forged through the naysayers and built a modern house of her own, selling it in 2018 at a premium as she was finishing construction on a new modern home a few minutes away in north Palo Alto. “A lot of young people made money, and they were used to Google or Facebook or the more modern offices,” she says. “They fell in love with modern, too.”