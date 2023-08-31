Capturing Creative Spirit in Bernal Heights

A circa 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia was reupholstered in Manuel Canovas cotton velvet and frames other vintage finds: a Gianfranco Frattini coffee table and Mario Pinzoni vase. On the textured panels, fabricated by Hopebuilt, hang pieces by Orsina Sforza (left) and José Lerma, while the bathroom door opens for a peek at Gucci’s Tiger Face wallpaper. The bar cabinet is painted Farrow and Ball Brinjal.
Alison Damonte’s Ladies Lounge, where vintage Italian chairs, geometric photographs by Fabiola Menchelli and a Marianne Huotari ceramic wall hanging are among pops of color. The wood table is by Alma Allen.
In the kitchen, now part of the added third level, a custom Johanna Grawunder pendant hangs above a quartzite island. Cabinets with integrated pulls were designed by Damonte and her team, with cabinetry by Hopebuilt. The counter stools are by Mika Tolvanen for Muuto, while Dirk van der Kooij fabricated the dining table from recycled plastic.
San Francisco may seem synonymous with Victorian architecture, but the City also boasts a large number of Edwardians, thanks to the building boom following 1906. The roots of the Damonte home in Bernal Heights is one example, but a pristine historic home this was not. Originally built in 1908, the flat-roofed Edwardian had been remodeled several times over the last century — surviving “asbestos shingles and many shades of purple,” says interior designer Alison Damonte, who with her architectural photographer husband, Bruce Damonte, bought the home as something of a fixer-upper in 2010. Bruce describes its curb appeal at the time as “a gap tooth in the grin of nice gabled peaks that went down our steep little hill.”
The couple focused on saving and planned for an eventual remodel with architect Casper Mork-Ulnes of San Francisco–based Mork-Ulnes Architects. But on Christmas Eve 2017, while waiting on permits, the Damontes’ and a neighboring house caught fire, destroying both. With no choice but to invest in a rebuild, renovations got underway in 2018. The project was completed in 2022, though Alison — who in 2012 launched her namesake firm, now based in Potrero Hill — admits a designer’s home is always “a work in progress.” She describes her aesthetic as fearless — for the most part. “I think a lot of people have this ideal of what San Francisco looks like,” she says. “But if you look around the City, a lot of different buildings don’t fall into that sort of Victorian/Edwardian classic architecture. … Bruce and I saw an opportunity to do something new.”
The couple confidently made unconventional choices. Notably, the black exterior of the home is something Alison had always wanted. While it coincidentally reflects Mork-Ulnes’s native Norway, where pine tar has been used as a wood protectant for over a thousand years, the architect also appreciated the monochromatic aspect it lent the project to balance Alison’s maximalist, colorful aesthetic. He added subtle decorative elements to reinterpret Edwardian design, seen in its siding pattern as well as the composition of windows and recessed entry. “We really thought of this as a very contextual project,” says Mork-Ulnes, who considered its neighboring Edwardians. “We wanted to play off of that and respect that, but in a little bit more of an abstract way.”
Inside the home, Alison’s contrasting maximalism shines in bold color choices and a conscious effort to define distinct spaces. “I wanted to design rooms that each had a different but cohesive feel,” Alison says, “whether it was the palette that was chosen or the furniture.” As a result, every room has a story to tell, from the coral-hued downstairs Ladies Lounge, where Alison took up piano again during the pandemic, to the library’s vintage B&B Italia sofa that was won at auction. Originally from the Inn on Castro in San Francisco, it was reupholstered in a mustard cotton velvet. One clear point of connection is the white Italian terrazzo flooring throughout, a material that has captured Alison’s interest since the couple traveled in Italy and noted its use in modern and 300-year-old buildings alike. “I liked the idea of the purity of a single floor material that could be used on all flooring surfaces,” she says.
When it came to furnishings and artwork, the Damontes tapped into a community of artisans they’ve befriended over decades in design and photography. “There are so many creative people in the City,” Alison says. “One of the principles I carry as a designer is to encourage my clients to buy from artisans, gallerists and whomever in the City are doing creative work, because that’s one way that we can keep the creative energy moving through the City.”
Friend and resin artist Tina Frey, who works in the Bayview, created the couple’s headboard from translucent black resin tubular tiles, while a connection to Johanna Grawunder led to a visit to her studio in SoMa, where Alison fell in love with a version of the pendant that they acquired for the kitchen. “One of the first things we bought for the house was the pink pendant, so it kind of set the tone for the rest of the project,” she says of the piece suspended above their kitchen island and framed by the picture windows now on the third floor, a level added to maximize the views that Bruce used to admire from their flat gravel rooftop. “We wanted our views to be where we spend our time awake, not where we spend our time sleeping,” he says. “When we have friends over and cook a big dinner, or on a regular weeknight when we have takeout, we get to enjoy the sunset.”
The flipped floor plan serves as an intentional descent from public to private spaces, with bedrooms now on the ground floor, where the primary bedroom opens up to a garden. The conduit is a white circular stairwell that also solved for an architectural challenge common to working with Edwardians and Victorians, which are traditionally deep, narrow homes where it’s hard for natural light to penetrate. “The stairwell really acts as a light catcher, bringing light all the way down even to the lower floors,” says Mork-Ulnes.
Now that they are resettled, the duality of the views from the top floor has been a daily delight for the Damontes, where the penthouse frames a sweeping vista of Noe Valley, Sutro Tower and often rolling fog on the living room side, and neighboring homes and Bernal Hill on the kitchen side. “So it’s these two contrasting views of the City and two different experiences,” Alison says.
When the windows are open, passersby even tend to call up and say hello.