Capturing Creative Spirit in Bernal Heights

DamonteHouse_PhotoByBruceDamonte_084.jpg

A circa 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia was reupholstered in Manuel Canovas cotton velvet and frames other vintage finds: a Gianfranco Frattini coffee table and Mario Pinzoni vase. On the textured panels, fabricated by Hopebuilt, hang pieces by Orsina Sforza (left) and José Lerma, while the bathroom door opens for a peek at Gucci’s Tiger Face wallpaper. The bar cabinet is painted Farrow and Ball Brinjal.

San Francisco may seem synonymous with Victorian architecture, but the City also boasts a large number of Edwardians, thanks to the building boom following 1906. The roots of the Damonte home in Bernal Heights is one example, but a pristine historic home this was not. Originally built in 1908, the flat-roofed Edwardian had been remodeled several times over the last century — surviving “asbestos shingles and many shades of purple,” says interior designer Alison Damonte, who with her architectural photographer husband, Bruce Damonte, bought the home as something of a fixer-upper in 2010. Bruce describes its curb appeal at the time as “a gap tooth in the grin of nice gabled peaks that went down our steep little hill.”

DamonteHouse_PhotoByBruceDamonte_011.jpg

For this reimagined Bernal Heights Edwardian, Mork-Ulnes Architects used a dark stain for a bold matte exterior.

The couple focused on saving and planned for an eventual remodel with architect Casper Mork-Ulnes of San Francisco–based Mork-Ulnes Architects. But on Christmas Eve 2017, while waiting on permits, the Damontes’ and a neighboring house caught fire, destroying both. With no choice but to invest in a rebuild, renovations got underway in 2018. The project was completed in 2022, though Alison — who in 2012 launched her namesake firm, now based in Potrero Hill — admits a designer’s home is always “a work in progress.” She describes her aesthetic as fearless — for the most part. “I think a lot of people have this ideal of what San Francisco looks like,” she says. “But if you look around the City, a lot of different buildings don’t fall into that sort of Victorian/Edwardian classic architecture. … Bruce and I saw an opportunity to do something new.”

DamonteHouse_PhotoByBruceDamonte_070.jpg

Alison Damonte’s Ladies Lounge, where vintage Italian chairs, geometric photographs by Fabiola Menchelli and a Marianne Huotari ceramic wall hanging are among pops of color. The wood table is by Alma Allen. 
DamonteHouse_PhotoByBruceDamonte_015.jpg

In the kitchen, now part of the added third level, a custom Johanna Grawunder pendant hangs above a quartzite island. Cabinets with integrated pulls were designed by Damonte and her team, with cabinetry by Hopebuilt. The counter stools are by Mika Tolvanen for Muuto, while Dirk van der Kooij fabricated the dining table from recycled plastic.

