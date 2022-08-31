In the back of men’s wear shop Mr. Lin on Sacramento Street, a seat awaits — on either of two upholstered club chairs across from a custom bar or on a leather sofa beneath a triptych that reads, “Style is a simple way of saying complicated things.” On any day of the week (aside from Mondays, when Mr. Lin and its predecessor, the women’s wear boutique Betty Lin next door, is closed), Betty Lin herself might offer a fine tequila or whiskey in a vintage crystal glass. The ritual extends an elegant experience of perusing the well-edited selection of men’s luxury clothing she sources from New York and Europe.

“The lounge area takes inspiration from imagining a long-abandoned officer’s club in the Presidio,” explains interior designer Eche Martinez, whose studio, Eche, is on Presidio Avenue, within walking distance of Lin’s boutiques. “The goal for this project was to create a visual language that felt anchored in the area’s rich historic heritage.”