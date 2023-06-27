When interior designer Frances Elkins died in 1953 in San Francisco, she was admired internationally and considered one of the most accomplished and sophisticated decorators in the world. Seventy years later, her polished, assured, inventive style and chic European formality are still felt in the industry she helped pioneer, where designers as diverse as Michael S. Smith, Charlotte Moss, Miles Redd, Rose Tarlow and Suzanne Tucker have pointed to her impact, and her contemporary, New York designer Billy Baldwin, once believed her to be “the most creative designer we have ever had in America.” Some of Elkins’ classical and modern designs created from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s — like the card room and bar in the former Zellerbach residence in Pacific Heights — remain unchanged and enjoyed to this day.

Now Elkins and her timeless designs are celebrated in a comprehensive new book from Rizzoli, Frances Elkins: Visionary American Designer, written by noted San Francisco design historian Scott Powell. “Elkins was born in Milwaukee in 1887 and had an innate understanding of design from a very early age,” says Powell, who has spent more than 20 years researching Elkins’ life and career. “She studied classical art and design history in boarding schools in Switzerland, France and Italy. And she was exposed to classical architecture on annual family trips to Europe.”