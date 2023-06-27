This drawing room of Albert D. Lasker’s manor house, Mill Road Farm, in Lake Forest, Illinois, showcases Elkins’ selections of rare Chinese rugs, objets d’art, French provincial furniture and modernist low tables by Jean-Michael Frank and Serge Roche.
The dining room in the Chicago apartment of Mrs. Carolyn Morse Ely (1930-1938 decor) on the cover of Scott Powell’s new retrospective of the work of interior designer Frances Elkins.
Raymond Trowbridge/Collection of Scott Powell
When interior designer Frances Elkins died in 1953 in San Francisco, she was admired internationally and considered one of the most accomplished and sophisticated decorators in the world. Seventy years later, her polished, assured, inventive style and chic European formality are still felt in the industry she helped pioneer, where designers as diverse as Michael S. Smith, Charlotte Moss, Miles Redd, Rose Tarlow and Suzanne Tucker have pointed to her impact, and her contemporary, New York designer Billy Baldwin, once believed her to be “the most creative designer we have ever had in America.” Some of Elkins’ classical and modern designs created from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s — like the card room and bar in the former Zellerbach residence in Pacific Heights — remain unchanged and enjoyed to this day.
Now Elkins and her timeless designs are celebrated in a comprehensive new book from Rizzoli, Frances Elkins: Visionary American Designer, written by noted San Francisco design historian Scott Powell. “Elkins was born in Milwaukee in 1887 and had an innate understanding of design from a very early age,” says Powell, who has spent more than 20 years researching Elkins’ life and career. “She studied classical art and design history in boarding schools in Switzerland, France and Italy. And she was exposed to classical architecture on annual family trips to Europe.”
As Elkins told the Monterey Peninsula Herald in 1947, “It is one of my strongest convictions that to do any superior work in the arts and crafts you must fill your eyes with the great things — not in order to copy them, but to stimulate creative ability.” She brought that pursuit of greatness to California, where she began decorating by 1921. She opened an interior design and antiques business, The Casa Blanca, in Monterey’s historic Robert Louis Stevenson House in 1927. “For the next three decades she managed her own firm,” Powell says.
Experimentation and eclecticism were her signatures as she worked across a wide range of styles — from formal French and English traditional decor with a dash of California comfort, to American Country, French Country, Mid-Century Modern, Art Deco, Chinese Modern, Japanese Modern and Early American/Colonial. At a time when interior colors were often dark and muddy, with rooms full of traditional brown furniture, Elkins splashed interiors with Venetian red and chrome yellow, and painted heavy and formal Victorian furniture pure white. In a departure from her contemporaries, she even loved out-of-favor colors like chartreuse and brindle brown, and somewhat risky combinations of fabric, such as fine French silk and Peruvian hand-woven linens.
Her eminent clientele took notice. Elkins created interiors for old-money East Coast families, including the Vanderbilts, and media moguls on both coasts, like television executive William S. Paley and film producer David O. Selznick, as well as film stars like John Gilbert, Norma Shearer, Edward G. Robinson and Irene Dunne. Locally, she created interiors for the Crocker family, several generations of the Haas family and the de Youngs. In 1942, Elkins decorated Stern Hall, the first women’s dormitory at UC Berkeley.
“I always admired the depth of her studies and the range of styles she worked in,” says Powell. “She was a designer of great erudition. Her training and personal curiosity and travels allowed her to master and accomplish Pebble Beach villas, California ranch houses, as well as Art Deco and rustic residences for the Pasatiempo golf community in Santa Cruz.”
On her annual trips to Paris in the 1930s, Elkins’ fine-tuned aesthetic sense was drawn to the fresh new styles of fashion trendsetter Coco Chanel. Elkins often wore Chanel and later Mainbocher and Givenchy couture as she was driven from Monterey to her apartment on Pleasant Street on Nob Hill. Chanel would even visit Elkins in Monterey and Venice, where every summer Elkins would rent a palazzo. Other houseguests included Salvador Dalí and fellow interior designer Syrie Maugham.
Elkins favored chic modernist European furniture, including the white plaster shell sconces, shell ceiling lights and twisted floor lamps designed by Alberto Giacometti for Jean-Michel Frank, or her own authorized copies. The Giacometti-style pieces later became basics of San Francisco interior designer Michael Taylor, who considered Elkins the most advanced designer he knew. “Elkins was a free spirit and mixed things that hadn’t been mixed before,” he told Dupuy Warrick Reed, writing for Connoisseur magazine in 1983. “She was experimental in scale and approach.”
For those who have long admired her, Powell’s pages offer rare photography, a trove of artistic details and the opportunity for her designs and sentiments to live again. “Not fond of any periods, Mrs. Elkins loves certain things in this modern, or 20th Century,” Genevieve McSwigan reported in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1951. “She believes ... anything beautiful should be kept no matter what period it is.”