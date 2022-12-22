After years of working internationally in wildlife conservation, a Bay Area native moved into a three-story single-family home near Mission Dolores Park. It was 2014 — the centennial year of the property, whose previous owners had carefully invested in remodeling the second and third floors. But its new occupant still wanted to make the space his own and set out to refresh those two main living levels, while gutting and remodeling the ground floor for guest accommodations and a media zone.

For a partner in design, he enlisted Sawyers Design’s namesake founder, Kevin Sawyers, who also happened to live nearby in Dolores Heights (the renovated home he shares with Peter Steinauer was featured in the New York Times last spring). “Kevin was great because he got to know me and was really making sure the home reflected more me than just his vision for it,” the client says.