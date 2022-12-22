In the living room, a brass geometric Madrid chandelier from Ruby Living Design evokes a warm candlelight glow above a Nixon coffee table from Arteriors and rug from Peace Industry, a favorite vendor of the designer’s.
Benjamin Moore paint was used throughout the home, and Blueberry Hill 812 can be seen here with Cole & Son wallpaper. A chandelier sourced from HD Buttercup also illuminates Cisco Home benches, a custom table from Noah Elias Works and Nomad rug.
A Room & Board sofa offers colorful contrast to custom burlap drapes and a Peace Industry rug in the sitting room off the primary bedroom.
Michele Lee Willson
In the living room, a brass geometric Madrid chandelier from Ruby Living Design evokes a warm candlelight glow above a Nixon coffee table from Arteriors and rug from Peace Industry, a favorite vendor of the designer’s.
Michele Lee Willson
Benjamin Moore paint was used throughout the home, and Blueberry Hill 812 can be seen here with Cole & Son wallpaper. A chandelier sourced from HD Buttercup also illuminates Cisco Home benches, a custom table from Noah Elias Works and Nomad rug.
After years of working internationally in wildlife conservation, a Bay Area native moved into a three-story single-family home near Mission Dolores Park. It was 2014 — the centennial year of the property, whose previous owners had carefully invested in remodeling the second and third floors. But its new occupant still wanted to make the space his own and set out to refresh those two main living levels, while gutting and remodeling the ground floor for guest accommodations and a media zone.
For a partner in design, he enlisted Sawyers Design’s namesake founder, Kevin Sawyers, who also happened to live nearby in Dolores Heights (the renovated home he shares with Peter Steinauer was featured in the New York Times last spring). “Kevin was great because he got to know me and was really making sure the home reflected more me than just his vision for it,” the client says.
An early consideration was ensuring that finished spaces would showcase objects the client had collected during his time abroad, most recently in Kenya, such as African wristbands, pottery, and even a gifted machete typically carried by young Indigenous men in northern Kenya that now rests on the living room coffee table. “Nothing could come in that didn’t look like it had a story,” Sawyers says. Figurines from a vintage children’s game, now stacked on the mantel in front of a coastal print by local photographer Kerry Mansfield, fit the bill, as did family heirlooms, such as pencil sketches belonging to the client’s grandmother.
To create such storytelling environments, Sawyers also looked closer to home — the client himself. “One of the things we say at Sawyers Design is that we want to evoke our clients’ personalities and their lifestyles in their homes,” he says. “It’s not just about you as a person. It’s about your actual physical self and how you look in the house.” To those ends, Sawyers’ selections for the homeowner, a bit of a redhead, leaned into blues and blue-greens as well as textural elements like grasscloth wallcovering in the living room and office. “Given that I am deeply passionate about the environment and wildlife, there are a lot of natural textures and nature imagery throughout the house, too,” the client says.
Their collaboration — begun five years ago and completed this month — has thrived when Sawyers also nudges aesthetic boundaries. “I had kickback about that green striped chair,” the designer says of the Lee Industries piece in a living room meant for hanging out without pretension (or a television). “There are moments with clients where you have to gain their trust.”
A similar moment succeeded in a sitting area off the primary bedroom, where a bright sofa is framed by custom burlap curtains, an unexpected utilitarian choice. “I wanted something very rustic and low-key, and then he pushed me out of my comfort zone by getting this bold pink sofa,” the client says. Sawyers underscores that real burlap was used. “To sew that French pleat at the top, it was a lot. I would never put somebody through that again, but the effect was amazing. And even the smell when they were first hung up. It smelled so good in that room.”
Now that most of the work of creating a home is behind him, the client is eager to enjoy the finished spaces, saying, “It feels like a place that I will happily hold on to, and live in, forever.”