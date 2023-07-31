 Skip to main content
A Music Festival with a Worthy Mission Returns to Napa in September

1_Staglin Family with Jewel_2022_RMO_2118.jpg

Brandon Staglin, Garen Staglin, Sicily Staglin Johnson, Jewel, Arthur Staglin Johnson III, Shari Staglin, Shannon Staglin and Artie Johnson II. 

Shari Staglin and her husband, Garen, were vacationing in France in 1990 when they received a chilling phone call: Their son, Brandon, who was home alone on summer break after a stressful first year of college, had been taken away in an ambulance. They returned home to the Napa Valley to find him in the local psychiatric ward. “I started to hear eerie voices in my mind calling my name, accusing me of being a mixed-up kid,” Brandon recalls. “Half my mind felt ripped away, leaving most of my emotions unrecognizable.”

The then-18-year-old was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Fortunately, Brandon found the right therapist and medications to help manage his condition. He even graduated on time from Dartmouth College. Today, he is the president of One Mind, a leading brain health advocacy nonprofit that hosts the One Mind Music Festival for Brain Health. This year’s event — the 29th edition, set for September 9 — includes a brain science symposium, wine and food tastings, a gala dinner, and a performance by Martina McBride.

IMG_9105.jpg

While Staglin specializes in French varietals, it also makes a special Stagliano Estate Sangiovese that reflects Garen’s Italian ancestry. 
VIP Dinner_2019_IMG_8995.jpg

The Staglin family hosts a gala dinner at their Rutherford home; the 2023 repast will be led by Cassidee Dabney, executive chef of the Barn at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

