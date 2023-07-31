A Music Festival with a Worthy Mission Returns to Napa in September

Shari Staglin and her husband, Garen, were vacationing in France in 1990 when they received a chilling phone call: Their son, Brandon, who was home alone on summer break after a stressful first year of college, had been taken away in an ambulance. They returned home to the Napa Valley to find him in the local psychiatric ward. “I started to hear eerie voices in my mind calling my name, accusing me of being a mixed-up kid,” Brandon recalls. “Half my mind felt ripped away, leaving most of my emotions unrecognizable.”
The then-18-year-old was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Fortunately, Brandon found the right therapist and medications to help manage his condition. He even graduated on time from Dartmouth College. Today, he is the president of One Mind, a leading brain health advocacy nonprofit that hosts the One Mind Music Festival for Brain Health. This year’s event — the 29th edition, set for September 9 — includes a brain science symposium, wine and food tastings, a gala dinner, and a performance by Martina McBride.
The Staglin family founded their namesake vineyard in 1985 and, a decade later, held their first benefit concert. Since then, they have been devoted to funding brain research and clinical trials, promoting workplace education, and raising awareness. Thanks to their work, which includes the festival and fundraising wine dinners in private homes across the U.S., they have raised more than $560 million.
Plus, all of the profits from their Salus wine label — named after the Roman goddess of health, safety and well-being — go to their charity. “Our motto is ‘Great wine for great causes,’ so the ability to reach people through wine is unique,” says Shannon Staglin, Brandon’s sister and president of Staglin Family Vineyard. “The more we can share the stories and educate, the more people are willing to be open to sharing and seeking help. It’s wine, but it enables a deeper, value-based connection with our community.”
The family aimed to increase awareness by underwriting and helping raise funds from private foundations for the 2022 documentary Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, narrated by Ken Burns, which highlighted the prevalence of brain health challenges. According to the National Institutes of Health, “Nearly 20 percent of children and young people ages 3–17 in the United States have a mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral disorder, and suicidal behaviors among high school students increased more than 40 percent in the decade before 2019.” The Staglins have also worked to change language, using the term brain health instead of mental health.
Normalizing discussions about brain health may be the biggest impact of their advocacy. After Shari announced the first concert in 1995, the wife of a prominent venture capitalist called. “She said, ‘We would like to give you $25,000,’ even though the tickets were $100,” Shari recounts. “She told me she had twin boys who both live with a mental illness and we want to support this.”
Over the years, festival headliners have included Roberta Flack, Lyle Lovett and Jewel, who says she wrote the song “Angels Standing By” to help cope with anxiety and panic attacks. Proceeds from the festival fund promising research proposals from brain health scientists at universities — including UCSF, UCLA, Harvard and Yale — who are seeking to understand neuroscience and conditions such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression and anxiety. Rising Star researchers selected by the One Mind scientific advisory board present their latest findings at the festival’s Science & Innovation Symposium.
While the symposium, which began in 1997, was designed to let donors know where their money goes, it had an unintended upside: “That’s where people started talking about their issues,” Shari notes. “One vintner came up and told me, ‘I have issues with anxiety and depression.’ … It’s a relief for people to feel that they can be open.” Brandon is proof that with coordinated care and family support, it is possible to thrive. “Even after a serious mental illness diagnosis,” he says, “there’s plenty of hope for you to build the healthy life you deserve.”