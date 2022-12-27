Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.
But when CEO and cofounder Kash Feng first immigrated to the Bay Area at age 18 from Xi’an, China, the picture couldn’t have been more bleak. The only child of factory-worker parents, he moved with friends to the United States in 1999, not knowing English and barely realizing where he was headed until the plane landed in San Francisco. To pay for the plane ticket, visa and necessities, he scraped together $20,000 from relatives and family friends, after his parents made him ask each one in person with the promise that he would pay them all back.
“That experience really affected me,” Feng, 41, says. “That was when people were making less than $100 a month there. It was clear that I had to make money here and send back the loan.”
So began a remarkable hardscrabble odyssey, where Feng, often working three jobs at a time, would go on to pay back that sum in only a year and a half, then subsequently open his first restaurant, Live Sushi, in San Francisco, a mere six years later.
After starting as a dishwasher at a Chinese restaurant in the East Bay, where he was quickly promoted to busboy, he worked his way through a series of industry jobs, all the while taking English classes at City College of San Francisco. It was his four-year stint at Roy’s restaurant in San Francisco that proved pivotal, he says, because its management team was especially supportive, hiring him to polish plates and glasses, then moving him up to host and kitchen expediter.
In 2007, he met a kindred spirit, Jackson Yu, who would become his business partner, as well as executive chef of Omakase sushi restaurant. Like Feng, Yu had humble beginnings, immigrating to the Bay Area from China at age 16 with his parents. During his off hours as a busboy at a Japanese buffet, he worked at a gas station, until one day when the sushi chef cut his fingers and Yu was enlisted to assist. He grew so adept that he could hand-form 2,000 sushi rice balls a day, each exactly the same size. His prowess attracted the attention of other sushi restaurants, including the Sunset’s well-regarded Ebisu, where he went to work for five years to learn every facet of sushi making.
When both were 26, Yu and Feng had the gumption to open their own restaurant, but little else. They pooled their savings, plus money from Yu’s mother’s 401(k) and the mortgage on Yu’s great-aunt’s house, to open Live Sushi in the Potrero Hill neighborhood in 2008.
They gave contractor Peter Wang only 10 days — all they thought they could afford — to get the space in shape. When Wang finished the work, Yu and Feng not only confessed that they didn’t have the $50,000 to pay him but then asked to borrow $20,000 from him to purchase food ingredients. Surprisingly, he didn’t balk. Instead, impressed by their drive, he agreed to do so. With Live Sushi a hit from the start, they paid back Wang in three years and now consider the once complete stranger a family member.
“If it was only me, I could not open a restaurant. If it was only Kash, he couldn’t either,” explains Yu, 42. “But together, with all of our energy, it makes everything work.”
Their vision for the Omakase Restaurant Group is not myopic but broad, with more non-Asian restaurants potentially forthcoming in the future. “We want to show everyone that we’re capable of doing all kinds of things,” Feng says. “When you’re too comfortable in life, it’s not fun anymore. I like the challenge.”
Having bootstrapped their own way up, he and Yu also want to do right by their 450 employees, many of whom are immigrants like them. As such, hourly employees receive a pay hike every six months, while full-time employees get health insurance and a matching 401(k). Eventually, Feng would like to offer profit sharing to every full-time employee.
“I don’t think I’m successful. There are people who are way more successful,” Feng says. “But I feel very blessed to be where I am now.”