Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.

But when CEO and cofounder Kash Feng first immigrated to the Bay Area at age 18 from Xi’an, China, the picture couldn’t have been more bleak. The only child of factory-worker parents, he moved with friends to the United States in 1999, not knowing English and barely realizing where he was headed until the plane landed in San Francisco. To pay for the plane ticket, visa and necessities, he scraped together $20,000 from relatives and family friends, after his parents made him ask each one in person with the promise that he would pay them all back.