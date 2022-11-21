Finding the ideal wine for yuletide festivities doesn’t need to be stressful. Of course, eggnog will always have its rightful place, but when it’s time for various holiday events and scenarios, allow us to suggest some magnificent wines that will definitely make your next gathering jollier.
Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve Collector’s Edition
Chances are good that your recipient with an extensive wine collection has lots of big, bold, age-worthy red wines. So, here’s an opportunity to go a different route with a sparkling wine that commemorates a historic milestone and will be a landmark for their cellar. This year marks what would have been the 200th birthday of “Champagne Charlie,” the founder of this iconic Champagne house. The special Collector’s Edition features the same blend as the classic Brut Réserve (pinot noir and chardonnay) and explodes with flavors of pear, pumpkin spice and apple pie. As spectacular as the wine itself is, the bottle label by French artist Catherine Gran is equally stunning. charlesheidsieck.com
Memento Mori 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
Memento Mori is a winning choice for this important, anxiety-inducing situation with your partner’s family because it’s an excellent small Napa Valley producer with a wonderful backstory: The winery’s owners — a trio of childhood friends who have been there for each other through lots of triumphs and challenges — believe in cherishing every day. Their flagship cabernet sauvignon is a grand, beautifully balanced wine with redwoods, red fruit and umami flavors, concluding with a finish that tastes like a Manhattan cocktail–soaked cherry. mmwine.com
Iron Horse Vineyards 2014, Stargazing Cuvée Green Valley
New Year’s Eve is not the time to go crazy with some bizarre wine curveball. Guests will want bubbles when the ball drops. To welcome 2023, go the local route and try the elegant Stargazing Cuvée, named for the incredible images from the James Webb Space Telescope and released this year by Sonoma County’s always wonderful Iron Horse Vineyards. It’s a unique sparkling wine that shows its graceful aging from a dense texture and notes of toasted bread, quince and grapefruit. The cuvée is only available in magnum, which surely will enhance the cheery NYE vibe. ironhorsevineyards.com
Jonata 2016 Todos Ballard Canyon
Nothing screams “bold” and “interesting” more than a gathering of decidedly not chic sweaters and cardigans. This is the occasion for a unique, loud, smorgasbord kind of wine blend like what winemaker Matt Dees does annually with the Todos blend for this label that is devoted to the Ballard Canyon AVA (Santa Barbara County). Todos is a roughly half syrah, half Bordeaux blend and sangiovese — an unusual mix that manages to be a juicy, spirited ensemble full of ripe fig, green chile and strawberry notes. jonata.com
Inman Family Wines 2019, Pratt Vine Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir
If there’s one general grape and region that seems to appeal to all ages and wine preferences, it would be the smooth, meaty, red fruit flavor–filled pinot noirs of the Russian River Valley. Winemaker Kathleen Inman‘s pinot noir from a vineyard in the appellation’s Laguna Ridge subregion is the perfect example of the genre. This is a stellar wine with intriguing aromas of miso on the nose, followed by all the classic characteristics of a Russian River Valley pinot noir, yet with a little more power and elegance than many of its peers. inmanfamilywines.com
Signorello Estate 2019, Hope’s Cuvée Chardonnay Napa Valley
Sure, there’s nothing wrong with ordering the actual Hallmark Wines or opening a real pumpkin pie wine (try the one by Woodbury Vineyards in Western New York) for watching Christmas in Evergreen and A Christmas Detour. However, the key here is a wine that your crowd will enjoy across several rom-com films and lightly hints at seasonal flavors (definitely not a heavy red!). The Hope’s Cuvée from Signorello Estate is a chardonnay masterpiece, courtesy of winemaker Priyanka French. It’s a dynamic wine with a majestic golden color, tasting notes of dew-coated forest and tangy citrus, and a prominent finish that — appropriately for all those holiday flicks — nods at autumnal baking spice flavors. signorelloestate.com