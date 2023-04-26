In Petaluma, Palette Meets Palate for a Community Cause

Petaluma Arts Center has partnered with Barber Cellars — founded by Lorraine Barber and her husband, Mike {span}— {/span}on a special series of wine labels with the work of PAC member artists; April featured “Harvest,” by Jeff Zalles. The original work of art as well as a bottle of wine with the matching label, signed by the artist, is auctioned every month.
To celebrate its 15th anniversary, this year, Petaluma Arts Center — where two of Alex Wright’s mobile teapots, from his Burning Man project, The Lost Tea Party, are on display outside— launched the fundraising Artist Wine Label Series with Barber Cellars.
Raise your hand — or glass — if you’ve ever been swayed by aesthetics to pick up a bottle of wine. If so, you’re hardly alone. According to a 2016 Wine.net survey, 82 percent of the 2,000 respondents acknowledged making wine selections based on the labels. Now, imbibers who consider what’s on the outside and on the inside have a new reason to toast: With your next wine purchase, you can not only get your wine and art fix, but also support a small family winery and a community arts nonprofit.
Barber Cellars and Petaluma Arts Center (PAC) have partnered on a program that serves as a fundraiser for the latter. Each month this year, the winery is wrapping a wine with a different Sonoma County artist’s work, with 10 percent of proceeds from the bottles’ sales benefiting the arts organization. Customers can also bid on the original art used for the labels, putting more money into PAC’s coffers.
“We were trying to come up with a number of initiatives to celebrate our 15th anniversary and perhaps bring in a little bit of revenue,” recalls Carin Jacobs, who was until March the executive director of PAC, which presents exhibitions and events, and has developed an artist directory.
Lorraine Barber, a longtime PAC ally and host of its Idea Lounge events, proposed the Artist Wine Label Series. “We really like supporting local arts as much as we can, and we print [our labels] in-house,” says the winemaker, who started Barber Cellars with her husband, Mike, in 2007. The couple produces wines from organically farmed vineyards, with every grape hand-picked and hand-sorted (the names of the wines are inspired by family members, including Mr. Beast, their cat). They also teamed up with Aaron Lee on Barber Lee Spirits, which produces whiskey, bourbon, apple brandy, white rum and absinthe. The neighboring businesses are in downtown Petaluma, about half a mile from PAC.
The original art for the Barber Cellars labels is on view in its tasting room for the duration of the release month. The works, along with artist-signed bottles, are up for grabs in monthlong online auctions, with those proceeds entirely earmarked for PAC. May features “Do I Know You?,” a watercolor, gouache and ink piece by Anna Simson, and June will bring Sabrina Campbell’s oil on canvas, “Rebirth.” (Barber receives a digital version of the artwork, which is then placed on a template to print the labels.)
For the initial six works, Jacobs put out a call to PAC’s artist members, who donated their art for the series. “I was looking for a variety of media, representation from our artist member pool, and things that would reproduce well in the flat form of a wine label — that might draw people’s eye and be collectible in some sense,” she says. Another call for submissions is expected to determine the labels for the second half of the year. In December, Barber Cellars hopes to offer a case with all 12 artist bottles.
The reaction of February’s artist, Corazon Guzman-Thornton, to seeing her art on the Barber Cellars 2020 Sonoma Mountain Zinfandel? “Bellissimo!” she says, invoking the Italian word for “beautiful.” The artist contributed her “Five Strawberries,” which she chose “because I personally like having strawberries with red wine. I think the intense redness of the strawberries portrayed in the painting is also a lovely complement to a red wine bottle.”
One of Sonoma’s most notable wine and art pairings dates to the 1970s. Inspired by France’s Château Mouton Rothschild, which has enlisted artists for labels since 1945, Kenwood Vineyards started an artist series with its 1975 reserve cabernet sauvignon. In the mid-’80s, Imagery Estate Winery in Glen Ellen established a program that commissions artists from all over the world, with one requirement: The label must incorporate the Parthenon replica located at its sister winery, Benziger Family Winery. The collection now totals more than 600 works by 400-plus artists; about 60 are on display in the Imagery gallery.
“Whether somebody’s looking at a painting or sipping a glass of wine, there’s a subjective experience of taste,” says Jacobs of the connection between the art and epicurean worlds. “Petaluma is developing an identity as a food and wine town, and there are so many artists and so many makers here, that I hope it can develop an identity as a town for creativity in that way as well.”