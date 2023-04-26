 Skip to main content
In Petaluma, Palette Meets Palate for a Community Cause

IMG_0242.jpg

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, this year, Petaluma Arts Center — where two of Alex Wright’s mobile teapots, from his Burning Man project, The Lost Tea Party, are on display outside — launched the fundraising Artist Wine Label Series with Barber Cellars. 

Raise your hand — or glass — if you’ve ever been swayed by aesthetics to pick up a bottle of wine. If so, you’re hardly alone. According to a 2016 Wine.net survey, 82 percent of the 2,000 respondents acknowledged making wine selections based on the labels. Now, imbibers who consider what’s on the outside and on the inside have a new reason to toast: With your next wine purchase, you can not only get your wine and art fix, but also support a small family winery and a community arts nonprofit.

IMG_0356 3.jpg

Petaluma Arts Center has partnered with Barber Cellars — founded by Lorraine Barber and her husband, Mike {span}— {/span}on a special series of wine labels with the work of PAC member artists; April featured “Harvest,” by Jeff Zalles. The original work of art as well as a bottle of wine with the matching label, signed by the artist, is auctioned every month.

