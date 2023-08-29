Square Thinking in San Francisco

Reports of Union Square’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated. At 100 Stockton Street, the former Macy’s Men’s Store has been transformed into a seven-story, mixed-use property designed by Gensler. The rooftop restaurant marks the first West Coast outpost for Chotto Matte, which started out in London’s Soho area. If all goes as planned, diners can enjoy its upscale Japanese-Peruvian fare starting September 23. Elsewhere in the building, New York–based on-demand work and event space Convene occupies two floors and officially bows in November.
A strong brick-and-mortar presence, allowing for more personalized service, remains a priority for luxe retailers. Case in point: Chanel’s acquisition of the 17,810-square-foot structure at 340 Post, Williams Sonoma’s old spot, will increase its Union Square footprint by roughly 60 percent. Just last year, fellow French brand Van Cleef & Arpels opened its stand-alone shop at 140 Geary, complete with a private salon. Another jeweler, Burlingame’s Kerns Fine Jewelry, expects to debut neighboring Rolex and Patek Philippe watch stores, at 255 and 259 Post, in early 2024.
Several fashion houses have recently made moves in the vicinity of the plaza, relocating to larger digs. Saint Laurent is now at 90 Grant Avenue, while Bottega Veneta’s flagship can be found at 124 Geary Street. On the food and drink front, underground speakeasy The Felix opened this past spring inside Northern Vietnamese restaurant Bodega SF and not long thereafter, Lori’s Diner and Bistro at One65 reopened. As of mid-August, Corzetti has been serving up dishes inspired by Italy’s Liguria region. Located at Hotel G, this is the latest venture from Adriano Paganini’s Back of the House restaurant group.
“Foot traffic is up 22 percent year-to-date from last year — a testament to the enduring allure of this iconic destination,” says Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance. “People are still betting on the crown jewel with new businesses opening shop and Starbucks reopening their popular Powell Street location, giving other retailers that important boost of confidence.”