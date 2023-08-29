 Skip to main content
Square Thinking in San Francisco

Chotto Matte, set to open this month on the rooftop of the newly developed 100 Stockton property (the restaurant entrance is at 50 O'Farrell), features a wraparound terrace. 

Reports of Union Square’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated. At 100 Stockton Street, the former Macy’s Men’s Store has been transformed into a seven-story, mixed-use property designed by Gensler. The rooftop restaurant marks the first West Coast outpost for Chotto Matte, which started out in London’s Soho area. If all goes as planned, diners can enjoy its upscale Japanese-Peruvian fare starting September 23. Elsewhere in the building, New York–based on-demand work and event space Convene occupies two floors and officially bows in November.

Convene’s forthcoming San Francisco outpost will include six unique meeting rooms that can accommodate various events, from town halls to classroom-style learning to corporate social activities.

A strong brick-and-mortar presence, allowing for more personalized service, remains a priority for luxe retailers. Case in point: Chanel’s acquisition of the 17,810-square-foot structure at 340 Post, Williams Sonoma’s old spot, will increase its Union Square footprint by roughly 60 percent. Just last year, fellow French brand Van Cleef & Arpels opened its stand-alone shop at 140 Geary, complete with a private salon. Another jeweler, Burlingame’s Kerns Fine Jewelry, expects to debut neighboring Rolex and Patek Philippe watch stores, at 255 and 259 Post, in early 2024.

In San Francisco, at Chotto Matte’s first West Coast location, chef Carlos Couts heads the kitchen, with dishes that combine Peruvian flair and traditional Japanese techniques.

