The West Coast's Oldest Bavarian-Inspired Beer Hall, Right Here in S.F., Turns 130

Did you know that San Francisco is home to the oldest and largest Bavarian-inspired beer hall on the West Coast? Celebrating 130 years of business this year, Schroeder’s was founded in 1893, but the original structure on Market Street was destroyed by the 1906 earthquake and fire. Henry Schroeder — who was actively involved in the reconstruction of downtown San Francisco — reopened his namesake cafe (and watering hole) at 117 Front Street. In 1916, it moved to 111 Front, and 40 years later, to 240 Front, where it currently stands. Owners Andrew Chun and Jan Wiginton of Sidecar Hospitality (Press Club, Pacific Cocktail Haven, Kona’s Street Market) are the fifth era of caretakers for this historic beer hall.
After purchasing Schroeder’s in 2014, they modernized the restaurant with a $1 million renovation, while keeping the iconic murals by Hermann Richter; the original rosewood back bar, which came on a sailing ship around the Cape of Good Hope in the late 1800s; all the mahogany wall paneling and millwork; and the extensive collection of vintage beer steins. Hooks on the walls that once held men’s hats and overcoats now hold backpacks and purses (women weren’t allowed inside for dinner until 1935 and for lunch until the 1970s). “This isn’t a place you can re-create these days,” Chun notes. “We inherited a time capsule in the best possible way.” The renovated Schroeder’s reopened just in time for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and quickly reestablished itself as a lively gathering place.
Fast-forward to current times, three-plus years since the start of the pandemic, and it’s another world downtown — where Thursday is the new Friday. Friday happy hour used to be the busiest time in the heart of the Financial District. But now, Chun says, “it feels like a three-day business,” with the majority of their customers coming in Tuesday to Thursday and working from home Monday and Friday. Fortunately, those three days are busy: Companies host teams at Schroeder’s long communal tables, and large groups congregate for post-work beers and Bavarian pretzels.
According to Chun, most of their regulars have returned, but with nearby businesses shuttering — like First Republic Bank, which was their biggest customer — there have also been a lot of goodbyes. But he and Wiginton aren’t the only owners who’ve had to navigate the beer hall through choppy waters: Its second owner, Max Kniesche, bought it during Prohibition, when all he could serve was 3-percent “near-beer.”
While Schroeder’s is celebrating its anniversary all year long, the annual Oktoberfest block party on September 15 will be a blowout — complete with live music, German beer, Bavarian bites and beer hall games (think: stein chugging, stein holding, costume contests and more). Chun jokes, “This isn’t your mother’s Oktoberfest!” Indeed, there will be Jell-O shots.
In 2023, the beer hall has offered monthly specials that are a throwback to older Schroeder’s menu items and an homage to S.F. classics, like chicken tetrazzini, originally created at the Palace Hotel. In September, executive chef Paul Ortiz will feature a grilled pork chop with applesauce, and in October, the special will be roasted Oktoberfest chicken with potatoes. To pair with all the special dishes, Richmond-based East Brother Beer Co. collaborated to brew a Schroeder’s 130th Anniversary German Pilsner, on tap now through the end of the year. And mark your calendar for Holidayfest: The December 1 event will include a shopping bazaar that supports local artisans.
Although Chun acknowledges that everything still feels quite transitory, at least one thing keeps him steady: “I feel the weight of San Francisco history when I come in and see these murals,” he shares. “It’s such a boom and bust town, and people come and go, but this business has withstood the Great Quake, the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, World War I and II, the Great Recession and now COVID.”
With all those years of survival, he is taking the long view. “I’m hopeful and optimistic that things will change, and the next chapter will come,” he continues. “We’re crawling our way back to better days.” And perhaps Schroeder’s anniversary will inspire more people to pay a visit. “If you want to know how to help,” he says, “come down and have a beer.” Or in this case, a boot. Prost!