The West Coast's Oldest Bavarian-Inspired Beer Hall, Right Here in S.F., Turns 130

Renovated in 2014, Schroeder’s has retained its murals, which were painted by German artist Hermann Richter in the 1930s, back when the restaurant was at 111 Front Street. 

Did you know that San Francisco is home to the oldest and largest Bavarian-inspired beer hall on the West Coast? Celebrating 130 years of business this year, Schroeder’s was founded in 1893, but the original structure on Market Street was destroyed by the 1906 earthquake and fire. Henry Schroeder — who was actively involved in the reconstruction of downtown San Francisco — reopened his namesake cafe (and watering hole) at 117 Front Street. In 1916, it moved to 111 Front, and 40 years later, to 240 Front, where it currently stands. Owners Andrew Chun and Jan Wiginton of Sidecar Hospitality (Press Club, Pacific Cocktail Haven, Kona’s Street Market) are the fifth era of caretakers for this historic beer hall.

An old Schroeder’s postcard, which writer Marcia Gagliardi found at a vintage paper fair, dates to its 40-year tenure at that location (1916 to 1956).
Oktoberfest offerings at Schroeder's

