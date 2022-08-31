In Growing Up Getty: The Story of America’s Most Unconventional Dynasty, veteran Vanity Fair contributor James Reginato dives into the legacy of one of America’s best-known — and least understood — ­family fortunes, starting with founding oil baron J. Paul Getty.

Immersed in the archives of the Getty Institute in Malibu and reading Getty’s “diaries, and especially his correspondence,” Reginato says, “I saw him in a really different light. Usually, he’s portrayed as a mean, cold kind of person, but his letters to and from some of his wives were touching.”

