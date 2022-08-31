In Growing Up Getty: The Story of America’s Most Unconventional Dynasty, veteran Vanity Fair contributor James Reginato dives into the legacy of one of America’s best-known — and least understood — family fortunes, starting with founding oil baron J. Paul Getty.
Immersed in the archives of the Getty Institute in Malibu and reading Getty’s “diaries, and especially his correspondence,” Reginato says, “I saw him in a really different light. Usually, he’s portrayed as a mean, cold kind of person, but his letters to and from some of his wives were touching.”
Getty’s famous parsimony was exaggerated. Yes, he did have pay telephones installed for guests at his London mansion, but it was at the insistence of longtime adviser and sometime girlfriend Robina Lund, who told Reginato she made the move after wire service reporters ran up a long-distance bill over $40,000 at a 1960 housewarming party. Lund also defended Getty’s handling of the ransom demands by the kidnappers of grandson John Paul Getty III, telling the author, “His public refusal to pay any ransom was deliberately made to save ALL the other family members from immediately becoming future hostages. … The public fell for it, and so did the kidnappers.” (He ultimately paid them $3.2 million, considerably less than the original $17 million demand.)
Closer to home, Reginato traces Gordon Getty’s growth from a music-loving teenager to a figure whose business savvy would have pleased his famous progenitor, securing the family fortune by closing a $10 billion sale of Getty Oil to Texaco. Pennzoil subsequently ended up owning the company — after successfully suing Texaco — but the Gettys “banked their billions,” Reginato writes, because Gordon had insisted on a clause indemnifying the family against “any lawsuits that might arise from the sale.” Gordon’s late wife, famed San Francisco social doyenne and philanthropist Ann Getty, also smoothed troubled waters, helping to broker a settlement of an earlier suit Gordon had filed against the Getty Trust. (“See here, Mr. Getty, let’s have an end to this,” she reportedly told her father-in-law.)
The author also charts the longstanding personal and political relationships between Gavin Newsom and the Getty family. Gordon and his brother, J. Paul Getty Jr., went to St. Ignatius High School with William “Bill” Newsom II, Gavin’s father. The brothers often hung out at the Jefferson Street home of Gavin’s grandfather, William A. Newsom III, a real estate developer who ran Governor Pat Brown’s first campaign for San Francisco District Attorney.
After graduating from USF and Stanford Law School, Bill Jr. worked as a legal consigliere to the Getty family on everything from taxes to the delivery of the ransom money for John Paul Getty III’s kidnappers. (He also traveled to Italy to help sort out the divorce settlement between Gordon’s brother, Paul Jr., and Talitha Pol, where he met everyone from Gore Vidal to the entourage around Fellini.)
“Obviously, the Gettys have contributed to Gavin’s campaign, but so have many others, like the Pritzkers,” Reginato says. “There are some wealthy donors, like the Koch brothers, who are really driving for particular policies. I don’t think Gordon is a particularly political person — it’s not [as though it’s] for some secret purpose.”
Notwithstanding divorces and occasional financial disputes, “the Gettys are surprisingly close-knit, even though they’ve gone in so many different directions,” Reginato says. “They’ve definitely made contributions to society, business, arts and culture. The Getty Museum alone is an incredible gift to humanity. Millions of people have visited there, and no one’s been charged a penny for admission.”
And, by the way, Gordon’s musical career is thriving. Although reviews of some earlier works were dismissive, his more recent operatic adaptations of works by Edgar Allan Poe, Oscar Wilde and Emily Dickinson have been well received. Even greater heights await, perhaps. As Reginato writes, “If Gordon Getty were to write an opera based on his own family, it would be loaded with extraordinary characters, and require many acts.”