From a park with a view of the Bay and corner cafe where the barista knows your dog’s name to the call of a foghorn or ring of a cable car, it’s the neighborhoods that give San Francisco its soul. Here, locals share why theirs is the heart of the City.
Judy & Rich Guggenhime, Nob Hill
“We’re excited to live on Nob Hill. We can walk to the Embarcadero, downtown, the ballparks, the Symphony, Opera and Ballet. Russian Hill is accessible, as is Fisherman’s Wharf.
“And even without walking far, we have the excitement of the Fairmont and everything going on there, including great people watching at our fingertips, Grace Cathedral for peace and beauty, Huntington Park, concerts, and Union Square. Lots of tourists and lots of neighbors. And William May, the doorman at the Fairmont who knows everyone and everything that goes on in this town!”
Liz Minick, Marina
“We moved to San Francisco 20 years ago, and the Marina was immediately home. Drawn to the proximity of the Bay, the glory of the Golden Gate Bridge, and the liveliness of the restaurants on and surrounding Chestnut, what we’ve grown to most love are our amazing neighbors. Who knew in the heart of such a dynamic city that you’d raise your children on a block where kids run outside to play at the first sound of a basketball bouncing or bike bell ringing, and your neighbors become family.”
Gideon Lett, Castro
“The Castro is home not just for its walkability, nightlife and proximity to great parks and amenities. It’s the iconic sense of community, legacy of celebrating the like among the different, and refuge to be one’s authentic self that make it special to me.”
Theo Schwabacher, Pacific Heights
“Living in Pacific Heights gives you access to the great outdoors, the freshest air blowing off the Pacific, and spectacular views. Being able to walk everywhere, particularly in the Presidio — where you have 5,000 acres of great trails to hike with your dog, friends and kids — is spectacular. The friendliness of the shop owners who have businesses on Fillmore, Sacramento and Union streets make it feel like an intimate neighborhood in a big city.
“My family has lived in Pacific Heights for over 100 years, and it’s home. We are incredibly fortunate to have memories that span several generations of both family and friends. It is a terrific place to raise kids and have deep connectivity with the City.”
Danielle Maybach, Inner Richmond
“One of the most incredible aspects of living in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond neighborhood is the proximity to nature. Sandwiched between the Presidio to the north and Golden Gate Park to the south, our Edwardian home, built in 1913, is a one-and-a-half-block walk to Mountain Lake Park, which grants extensive access to hiking trails. Where else in the City can you walk from home to the Golden Gate Bridge and loop back along Ocean Beach and stroll past buffalo in Golden Gate Park? A visit to the Academy of Sciences, the de Young Museum and the Conservatory of Flowers are easy activities to brighten a Saturday afternoon.”
John Ramsbacher, Potrero Hill/Dogpatch
“The Potrero Hill/Dogpatch neighborhood is one of those communities where you know your neighbors and where every dog owner meets at Esprit Park after work, creating a real sense of community. You can also go kayaking or paddleboarding or visit one of the dozens of excellent neighborhood restaurants without getting into your car.”
Sarah Heck, Russian Hill
“Russian Hill combines everything that is iconic about San Francisco — views, architecture, community connections — with an optimism that comes from residents and businesses that are committed to a vibrant and prosperous future for this great city.”
Aaron Peskin, North Beach
“North Beach is the quintessential San Francisco village, steeped in history and awash with colorful characters and iconic landmarks. It has managed to balance many identities, from a literary mecca and a beatnik haven to a vibrant destination for nightlife. It’s also a neighborhood that has raised many generations of proud San Francisco families, many of whom still run small businesses and send their kids to school here. Most of all, though, it’s a community that truly takes care of each other, from our homeless to our struggling artists to our neighbors in Chinatown. It’s a slice of heaven.”