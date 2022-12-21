“One of the takeaways from this book is that there are two starkly different lives coexisting in San Francisco that are almost unaware of one another and perhaps, either intentionally or unintentionally, kind of prefer to avoid one another,” says Emil DeAndreis, whose new novel, Tell Us When To Go, portrays that clash through the eyes of two Fresno State college buddies.

Cole Gallegos’ and Isaac Moss’ lives take divergent turns when they move to the City from Fresno. Cole is an ace baseball pitcher headed for the major leagues — until he comes down with a bad case of “the yips,” can’t find home plate and ends up taking a low-level teaching aide job at Seaside High, a thinly disguised depiction of Galileo Academy of Science and Technology in the Marina.