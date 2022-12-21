“One of the takeaways from this book is that there are two starkly different lives coexisting in San Francisco that are almost unaware of one another and perhaps, either intentionally or unintentionally, kind of prefer to avoid one another,” says Emil DeAndreis, whose new novel, Tell Us When To Go, portrays that clash through the eyes of two Fresno State college buddies.
Cole Gallegos’ and Isaac Moss’ lives take divergent turns when they move to the City from Fresno. Cole is an ace baseball pitcher headed for the major leagues — until he comes down with a bad case of “the yips,” can’t find home plate and ends up taking a low-level teaching aide job at Seaside High, a thinly disguised depiction of Galileo Academy of Science and Technology in the Marina.
The story line resonates with DeAndreis. He, too, was a star pitcher at Lowell High School and the University of Hawaii at Hilo until his sports career was cut short after he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an experience he wrote about in the aptly titled memoir Hard To Grip. He repurposes the experience, with significant variations, in the new book, where Cole’s nerdy pal, Isaac, shares an apartment with him in the Sunset but is reduced to looking for low-paying jobs on Craigslist until Isaac lands a temp job at the Silicon Valley startup GO (any resemblances to Google are surely intentional).
The novel was also partly inspired by “Tell Me When To Go,” the hit single from legendary East Bay rapper E-40. “I was 20 years old when it came out,” DeAndreis recalls. “The hyphy movement” — shorthand for the “hyperactive” rap subculture of the time — “was at its peak. It was the coolest thing in the world to be from the Bay Area.
“But the title also has a kind of dual meaning,” he adds, pointing to the ways in which the high cost of living has created a Northern California diaspora of sorts. “People are leaving, and they’re being forced to do so. It’s not like there’s any autonomy or ownership in the decision. The song was a symbol of the Bay Area at its proudest, but also a literal representation of the gentrification process.”
Cole struggles with the inequities of class and race in the school system, taking Dizzy Benson, a foster child perennially on the verge of being expelled, under his wing. Extracurricular therapy includes playing catch at the Moscone Recreation Center in the Marina.
Meanwhile, Isaac bonds uneasily with East Coast preppies at his startup gig and the accompanying perks, from free Odwalla bottles to a performance by drummer Tom Morello, who discards his Rage Against the Machine persona long enough to show up for a corporate gig.
Again, fact is stranger than fiction. “I didn’t even make that up, unfortunately,” DeAndreis says. “That was something I got from a friend. The public school part of the book was drawn anecdotally from my experiences substitute teaching in the S.F. Unified School District during the day, while getting an MFA from San Francisco State at night. But I never really had any desire to break ground in the tech realm. I wasn’t cut out for it, either.”
But he does have the skill to write about it. Some of the funniest passages in the book deal with Veritas Satire V, Cole’s snarky persona on a social media platform where he wreaks revenge on friends who abandoned him when his athletic career went south and offers caustic counterpoint to the excesses of oversharing. When one former classmate posts that she’s “thinking of making some big changes … stay tuned,” Cole responds: “The suspense! Will she go vegan then quit? Will she start a blog?”
Bigger problems ensue when Cole allows Dizzy to respond as Veritas to another Seaside teacher’s post comparing the egging of her Marin County home to 9/11. When called into the proverbial principal’s office and asked who exactly is to blame for the sarcastic responses to these First World dilemmas, Cole, to his credit, has his streetwise protégé’s back.
The teacher-student bond mirrors DeAndreis’ own experience “meeting some of the coolest, smartest, sharpest people,” while substitute teaching, “but also knowing there’s a good chance that that humor and intellect is going to go unnoticed.”
DeAndreis’ talent, compassion and desire for a better, more inclusive San Francisco are unlikely to go unnoticed in the future, though. He may be describing what it’s like to be told — for no good reason — that you have to go, but his moment has definitely arrived.