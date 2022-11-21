A new book by George Saunders is always a literary event. The Santa Cruz–based writer won universal praise for his debut novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, an imaginative tour de force portraying the president’s visits to his son’s grave. Now comes Liberation Day, his first collection of short stories in 10 years. Saunders, a longtime member of the creative writing faculty at Syracuse University, took time out from an ambitious book tour to answer questions via email from his Santa Cruz home.
The title ofLiberation Dayseems ironic. The dystopian situation your characters find themselves in portrays the dangers of technology. And the bickering between the two “sides” parallels the current political moment, with its “debates” on critical race theory and the like. “History is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake,” James Joyce famously wrote. Has the American dream become a nightmare? Well, my feeling is that the “American Dream” is still a pretty good aspiration, if we understand it as making a country where everybody truly gets a fair shot to make a life for themselves that is dignified and gives them room for some grace and happiness. Of course … we fall short. But that’s no reason to stop trying.
For me, the title feels somehow related to the phrase “trying to finally get free.” In each story (it occurred to me, once I’d chosen that title, mostly just for the sound of it) someone has decided to finally get free or free someone — and it works out differently in every case.
Under that idea there’s another one: that, in every second of our lives, there’s a sort of discomfort, or suffering, and we long for some rest from that, to reach a place where we can just finally stop worrying and be at peace. I don’t think most of us get there, not in this lifetime. So the book is showing a bunch of different attempts at this “getting free,” which, because they are being done by human beings, tend to go awry.
The character of Elliot Spencer depicts a wino who’s deprived of his identity after being taken off the streets. Was it inspired at all by your experiences camping out with the homeless in Fresno on aGQmagazine assignment? There was definitely a little bit of that Fresno trip in there. But where that homeless camp experience really shows up is in Lincoln in the Bardo — the confined space of the graveyard, the way that the ghosts in that book are always trying to find someone who’ll just listen to them. That was something I saw happening all the time in Fresno.
More generally, the way I work is to come up with a voice that’s fun to do, and that I can do reliably, and then write a while in that voice, until I start having questions. Like: Who is this speaking? Why is he talking so weirdly? Then the story will start telling itself to me, as if it’s trying to answer. When I’m done, it will start to have, you know, “themes” and “political implications,” but mostly I’m not aware of these as I’m writing. It’s as if a story written this way is sort of a direct communiqué from the subconscious, and it can often feel smarter than I am — funnier, more alert, less addicted to my habitual ways of judging things.
“The Mom of Bold Action” is about a mother responding to an attack on her son, which in turn inspires false accusations and unintended consequences. As a Buddhist, how do you resolve the struggle between compassion and the understandable urge to strike out? The character goes wrong in thinking about her situation with too much passion and too little precision. She writes an essay that I imagined as being very spirited but badly flawed in its logic. Her husband reads it, acts on it — and a tragedy results. What she should really want is not revenge but conversion — something might convert the guy on whom she’s seeking revenge into a different version of himself, one who wouldn’t do something like that again. Of course, in the real world this is tough; someone offends us or hurts us, our natural impulse is to strike back. There’s violence in her response to violence, and then that turns right back around and afflicts her family (again). But I completely feel for her. Someone even cuts me off in traffic and my mind starts inventing insults, inferring their politics — all of that. Ah, humanity.
You also run a lively Substack,Story Club. You obviously find teaching nourishing. How on earth do you find the time? I just try to go full speed every day. You might have seen that bit on Story Club, when I was cleaning out our house in New York State, which had just sold. I was cranking away, 15 hours a day, and felt so happy. I think being active is pleasurable for me for the same reason writing is: My monkey mind goes somewhat quiet for a change.