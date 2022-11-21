A new book by George Saunders is always a literary event. The Santa Cruz–based writer won universal praise for his debut novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, an imaginative tour de force portraying the president’s visits to his son’s grave. Now comes Liberation Day, his first collection of short stories in 10 years. Saunders, a longtime member of the creative writing faculty at Syracuse University, took time out from an ambitious book tour to answer questions via email from his Santa Cruz home.

The title of Liberation Day seems ironic. The dystopian situation your characters find themselves in portrays the dangers of technology. And the bickering between the two “sides” parallels the current political moment, with its “debates” on critical race theory and the like. “History is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake,” James Joyce famously wrote. Has the American dream become a nightmare? Well, my feeling is that the “American Dream” is still a pretty good aspiration, if we understand it as making a country where everybody truly gets a fair shot to make a life for themselves that is dignified and gives them room for some grace and happiness. Of course … we fall short. But that’s no reason to stop trying.