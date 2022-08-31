Ringleader. Named for a Spartan prince — and lover to Apollo — the Hyacinth ring ($1,700) is indicative of jewelry brand Spinelli Kilcollin’s characteristic style. The four bands in varying gauges are a combination of .925 sterling silver and 18k yellow and rose gold, connected by three sterling silver rings. Each unisex ring is made to order in Los Angeles and can be worn across four fingers or stacked on one. Fans include Adele, Sarah Jessica Parker, Meryl Streep and Napa’s own Laura Cunningham. spinellikilcollin.com
Pretty in pink. Maintain your youthful appearance from the inside out with Glow Up, a tasty vegan beauty elixir from Los Angeles–based beverage and wellness brand 3 Loves. With 116 milligrams of hyaluronic acid to help boost your skin’s hydration — and a light essence of rose and dragon fruit — this 30-calorie drink is a refreshing alternative to other flavor-infused options. The brainchild of model and Miss Universe Albania 2011 Xhesika Berberi is available online in a 6-pack ($24) and will soon be offered individually in select San Francisco markets. It’s also worth noting that the beauty beverage is stocked in all eight pantries of Condé Nast’s New York offices. 3loves.com
Buckle up. Since Pieter Mulier took over as creative director for Alaïa last year, the iconic French fashion house has steadily moved itself forward, while paying homage to its namesake founder, couturier Azzedine Alaïa. One such tribute is the Edition 1992 Large Vienne Corset Belt ($2,300). In calf leather with lambskin lining, the waist-cincher signature of the late Tunisian-born designer is inspired by moucharabieh architecture and lacework. Wear it with your favorite LBD for an evening out, or over a classic white oxford to elevate your daytime look. maison-alaia.com
Chain gang. Created by Karl Lagerfeld in 1983 after his ascension to the throne at Chanel, the Classic Handbag (known as the “11.12”) was the designer’s reinvention of the 2.55 handbag created by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel nearly three decades earlier. This luxe version — in embroidered satin with multicolored sequins and gold-tone metal — is definitely a contender for anyone who covets, carries or collects these iconic bags. Price upon request. 156 Geary Street, San Francisco; chanel.com
Close-knit. In preparation for autumn’s arrival and cooler temperatures, pick up this long-sleeved ecru cashmere sweater with the Jardin d’Hiver motif ($2,300) from Dior. Described as “a poetic and exotic representation of Mr. Dior’s wall murals,” this cozy jumper’s depiction of storks in a marsh is further enhanced by the founding designer’s embroidered signature above the ribbed hem. 185 Post Street, San Francisco; 2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose; dior.com