Against the grain. Distilled from Greek olives, Kástra Elión ($55 for 750ml) is an intoxicating and incredibly smooth vodka ideal for serving on the rocks or shaken for a thirst-quenching martini. Although it’s made with olives, there is only a slight note of olive flavor, and instead it is full-bodied, with a buttery-fruity finish and mild undertones of spice. The name of the family-owned brand, cofounded by entrepreneur and vodka aficionado Mike Camello, was derived from the Greek words for “castle” (kástro) and “olives” (elión). Harvested by hand in Nafpaktos — where an actual castle towers over the region — the olives are blended with a proprietary mix of grains and mineral-rich spring water from Mount Taygetus. Then, after resting for a month, the result is bottled and ready to be sipped or artfully mixed. kastraelion.com

Knight swimming. Make a splash with Burberry’s EKD Monogram Drawcord Swim Shorts ($480). Shown here in Deep Amethyst, the trunks are patterned with the heritage brand’s iconic Thomas Burberry Monogram and century-old archive-inspired charging knight logo that was thoughtfully updated earlier this year by new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Also available in Navy, the statement-making swimwear is the perfect look for holding court poolside this summer. 225 Post Street, San Francisco; Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto; us.burberry.com