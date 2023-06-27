Against the grain. Distilled from Greek olives, Kástra Elión ($55 for 750ml) is an intoxicating and incredibly smooth vodka ideal for serving on the rocks or shaken for a thirst-quenching martini. Although it’s made with olives, there is only a slight note of olive flavor, and instead it is full-bodied, with a buttery-fruity finish and mild undertones of spice. The name of the family-owned brand, cofounded by entrepreneur and vodka aficionado Mike Camello, was derived from the Greek words for “castle” (kástro) and “olives” (elión). Harvested by hand in Nafpaktos — where an actual castle towers over the region — the olives are blended with a proprietary mix of grains and mineral-rich spring water from Mount Taygetus. Then, after resting for a month, the result is bottled and ready to be sipped or artfully mixed. kastraelion.com
Knight swimming. Make a splash with Burberry’s EKD Monogram Drawcord Swim Shorts ($480). Shown here in Deep Amethyst, the trunks are patterned with the heritage brand’s iconic Thomas Burberry Monogram and century-old archive-inspired charging knight logo that was thoughtfully updated earlier this year by new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Also available in Navy, the statement-making swimwear is the perfect look for holding court poolside this summer. 225 Post Street, San Francisco; Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto;us.burberry.com
Take note. Drawing inspiration from a crisp white piece of paper, Diptyque’s new fragrance L’Eau Papier ($175 for 100ml) is a real page-turner. White musk is complemented by a combination of rice steam, mimosa and blond wood tones to create an unexpectedly intriguing scent. The 62-year-old French fragrance brand enlisted the talents of artist and designer Alix Waline to create the visual expression of L’Eau Papier, including the dreamy ink-washed label art. 73 Geary Street, San Francisco; Town & Country Village, Palo Alto;diptyqueparis.com
Fit to be tied. Step lively in a pair of Prada ankle-lace Crochet Flat Sandals ($1,070) and imagine you’re in Capri, making your way up to the lemon tree–filled patio of Da Paolino for lunch (if you aren’t lucky enough to actually be on the Italian isle). Crocheted from yarn to mimic the look of raffia, with nappa leather laces and embellished with an enameled triangle logo, this Riviera-ready footwear comes in three colors: Natural (shown here), Orange and Black. Westfield Valley Fair, Santa Clara;prada.com
Green with envy. The deliberate simplicity of the Glenan Double Tour Bracelet in Bambou ($345) from Hermès makes it the epitome of quiet luxury. Made of intricately braided calfskin leather with a gold-plated toggle-style closure, this classic bracelet comes in an array of colors including Rose Mexico, Bleu Jean, Vert Comics and, my personal favorite, Étoupe (a grayish brown). Wear it solo or stack it as part of your well-curated wrist mess. 125 Grant Avenue, San Francisco; Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto;hermes.com