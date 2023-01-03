OMG_LetsGlowTrio_Set2.jpg

Skin deep: New from L.A.–based beauty brand Le Mieux Skincare comes the Ionized Oxygen Infuser ($135), which, coupled with its Oh My Glow Activator ($35) and Oh My Glow Serum ($110), has quickly become known as the OMG Let’s Glow Trio (sold together for $280). Developed to plump skin and remove the appearance of fine lines, the sleek infuser applies a blast of oxygenated serum that saturates the skin and offers a fresher appearance than can be achieved by applying such products by hand. Fans of Le Mieux include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Lynch, RuPaul, Paris Hilton and San Francisco PR maven Allison Speer (who introduced me to the brand’s founder, Janel Luu, at Kathy Hilton’s house this past November). lemieuxskincare.com

