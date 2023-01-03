Skin deep: New from L.A.–based beauty brand Le Mieux Skincare comes the Ionized Oxygen Infuser ($135), which, coupled with its Oh My Glow Activator ($35) and Oh My Glow Serum ($110), has quickly become known as the OMG Let’s Glow Trio (sold together for $280). Developed to plump skin and remove the appearance of fine lines, the sleek infuser applies a blast of oxygenated serum that saturates the skin and offers a fresher appearance than can be achieved by applying such products by hand. Fans of Le Mieux include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Lynch, RuPaul, Paris Hilton and San Francisco PR maven Allison Speer (who introduced me to the brand’s founder, Janel Luu, at Kathy Hilton’s house this past November). lemieuxskincare.com
Picture imperfect: Recently released from David Zwirner Books, in collaboration with San Francisco’s Fraenkel Gallery, Diane Arbus Documents ($95) is a 496-page survey of the late photographer’s work — and its international reception — from 1967 to today. A compilation of articles, essays and critiques offers insight into Diane Arbus’ often polarizing black-and-white images of people considered “outsiders.” Broken into 11 sections centered around major career milestones, the hefty hardcover tome includes a thoughtful foreword by Jeffrey Fraenkel and Lucas Zwirner. davidzwirnerbooks.com
Silver bullet: Christofle — the 192-year-old French luxury goods maker known for its fine silver table and homewares — has released this silver-plated Coffee Cup Goblet ($1,000) to help us stay chicly caffeinated. Under its category of Mirror Objects, dedicated to the art of living in the 20th century and designed by Art Recherche Industrie, the cup is double walled and vacuum insulated for hot beverages and comes embellished with the brand’s logo on the front and crest on the lid. If you’re more of an iced coffee drinker, don’t worry — a slick silver-plated straw is included for sipping on the go. christofle.com/us
Think pink: Most of Brooklyn-based artist Adam Umbach’s colorfully abstract paintings include photorealistic representations of everyday objects, like boats, rubber ducks and pink flamingo lawn ornaments, as seen here in “South Beach” ($23,000). Measuring 70 by 54 inches, the oil, enamel, aerosol paint and oil stick on canvas depicts one of his favorite motifs in all its inflated Mylar balloon–esque glory. Fans of Umbach’s playful depictions include Democratic political strategist and She Pivots podcast host Emily Tisch Sussman as well as New York–based interior designer Alec Holland. cavaliergalleries.com
La vida locò: Sparkle shouldn’t disappear just because the holiday season has come to an end, and the Valentino Garavani Locò small shoulder bag ($4,400) — shown here in Lilac and Crystal — will ensure you carry that spirit into the new year. The VLogo Signature closure detail is completely encrusted in Swarovski bling, the entire bag is embroidered with leather trim, and the detachable handle and sliding chain mean you can wear it three ways. Available in four other crystal-encrusted colors; choose the one that matches your outlook for 2023. 105 Grant Avenue, San Francisco;valentino.com