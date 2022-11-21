Go green: The best things often come in small packages, and the Gucci Diana mini crocodile tote bag in green ($33,000) is no exception. A staple design of the Italian luxury brand, the bag has been updated with two removable, customizable leather belts and the house’s iconic bamboo handle, along with a detachable shoulder strap and gold-toned Double G hardware. Available in an array of sizes, colors and materials, this vibrant confection is the perfect arm candy. 240 Stockton Street, San Francisco; gucci.com
Ringleader: Ignite the imagination of someone special with this Bon Vivant ring ($6,500) in 18-karat gold with hand-painted enamel, an emerald-cut citrine and 10 Canadian diamonds. Part of a limited-release Cocktails at Midnight collection — and imagined by Italian designer Francesca Villa, who has designed jewelry for Bulgari, Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton — each piece is a miniature marvel. To peruse this collaboration and other collections, pop into Cast, the new fine jewelry brand that recently opened its first brick and mortar at The Village at Corte Madera. 1536 Redwood Highway, Corte Madera; castjewelry.com
Santa’s little helper: ’Tis the season for back-to-back holiday soirees fueled with brandy-infused eggnog, free-flowing champagne and dicey concoctions using peppermint schnapps — any of which can be a recipe for disaster the next morning. While moderation, hydration and a good night’s sleep are key for avoiding dawn damage, ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink offers the next best line of defense against an unwelcome hangover. Taken before your first adult beverage, an 0.5-ounce bottle of this genetically engineered probiotic helps digest acetaldehyde — the pesky alcohol byproduct that can steal your holiday spirit — by producing the same enzyme your liver uses to relieve your body of the DNA damaging chemical. Available in a three-, six-, or 12-pack (from $36) these portable saviors are ideal stocking stuffers. zbiotics.com
Ear hustle: Keep your favorite ski bunny’s ears warm this winter with Fendi’s cashmere earmuffs ($720). Knitted with the Italian brand’s FF motif — and available in dove gray or light brown — the accessory’s purposeful and stylish design will have them smiling from ear to ear. 195 Grant Avenue, San Francisco; fendi.com
Against the wall: New York–based ceramic artist Peter Lane is known for his monumental installations, like the walls of the pool room at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris — commissioned by designer Chahan Minassian — and works for several international Chanel boutiques at the request of architect Peter Marino. Now, with the newly published monograph Peter Lane: Clay ($100), the artist and his work are explored in-depth for the first time, complete with a forward by Marino. Limited to an edition of 2,500 copies, the hardcover coffee table book from Scholes Press features many of Lane’s projects and gives insight into the importance of his craft through essays by Minassian, Glenn Adamson and Emily Summers. scholespress.com
Haute Coco: In 1925 — just four years after the release of Chanel No. 5 — Gabrielle Chanel introduced Gardénia as a love letter to her trademark camellia, which for all its beauty is generally lacking in the fragrance department. Today, the beloved scent is available as an exclusive limited-edition Parfum Grand Extrait — the most powerful concentration of the gardenia-infused fragrance — in a 30.4-ounce faceted glass flacon for an equally grand price of $17,000. Presented in a white satin-lined, hand-crafted case, the lasting expression of love will delight any devotee of the French luxury brand. 156 Geary Street, San Francisco; chanel.com
Lion’s share: If you couldn’t get enough of Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy at the Legion of Honor before it closed last month, now’s your chance to incorporate the work of China’s first couturier into your home decor. The Rug Company has joined forces with Guo Pei for Opulent Nature, an incomparable collaboration that includes seven hand-knotted wool and silk rugs ranging from $7,000 to upward of $98,000, as well as less pricey but equally stunning pillows like this Lion Dance Blue Cushion ($995). Also available in a pink version, the wool-and-silk Aubusson cushions depict a pair of lions chasing a hydrangea ball, symbolizing wisdom and good fortune. 722 Montgomery Street, San Francisco; therugcompany.com
Come on down: In celebration of the brand’s 70th anniversary, Moncler has added several new colorways of its short Maya down jacket ($1,980). Crafted from a resin-treated nylon laqué, with wide boudin quilting, a detachable hood and a special logo patch, this classic now comes in Sky Blue, Wild Lavender Purple, Campfire Orange and seven other delightful shades. 212 Stockton Street, San Francisco; moncler.com
Time warp: A literal twist on its classic timepiece, Cartier’s large model Tank Asymétrique watch in rose gold ($64,500) features an asymmetrical skeleton face, blued-steel hands, blue lacquered Arabic numerals, dark gray alligator-skin straps and a rose gold buckle. In a limited edition of 100 individually numbered watches, this model turns telling time into a real art form. If rose gold isn’t your thing, there’s a platinum version, too ($73,500). 199 Grant Avenue, San Francisco; cartier.com
Holding court: Stubbs & Wootton — the Palm Beach–based purveyor of chic tuxedo slippers for men and women — has a new collaboration with Hutton Wilkinson and Tony Duquette Studios that revisits the crests Duquette designed for the original Broadway production of Camelot (earning Tony Duquette a Tony Award for Best Costume Design in 1961). Each of the 12 motifs in the collection is emblematic of a corresponding Knight of the Round Table, like that of Dinadan on rich red velvet with matching grosgrain trim ($650). stubbsandwootton.com
Game on: Northern California wine country has been immortalized with its own version of an iconic board game: Monopoly Napa Valley Edition ($40). Featuring several staple wineries, including Beringer, Hall Wines, Frank Family Vineyards and Sterling Vineyards, as well as other favorite local spots like Oxbow Public Market and La Cheve Bakery and Brews, all the original rules apply. Licensed from Hasbro by Top Trumps USA, the updated classic property-trading game lets you finally acquire the real estate in Yountville and St. Helena you’ve always dreamed of owning. toptrumps.us
Avant-gourd: Designed for Tiffany & Co. by Elsa Peretti in 1980, this sterling silver Pumpkin Box ($1,000) is a favorite decorative accessory. Measuring 4.5 inches in diameter — with a black silk tassel — the rounded, hammered and polished trinket box is ideal for storing your littlest mementos. Plus, it looks incredibly chic on a tabletop mixed with other treasures. A smaller size is also available for about half the price. 350 Post Street, San Francisco; Stanford Shopping Center; tiffany.com