Locally Made: From Beauty to Books, These Bay Area–Based Brands and Creators Are in Style

Global citizen. Large-scale public art murals by San Francisco–based artist Bip Apollo can be found worldwide — from Brazil and France to Siberia and Taiwan — and offer a thoughtful brand of cultural commentary painstakingly hand-painted across towering city buildings and decaying urban walls. He’s also an accomplished sculptor whose modestly sized cast bronze works — like this sold-out limited-edition 16-inch tabletop sculpture from his Civilized series — start at $12,000. Private commissions for his bronze work and paintings go up in price from there. bipapollo.com
Buy and cell. Soften the look of unwanted lines and wrinkles for a smoother appearance with Juice Beauty’s Anti-Wrinkle Solution Kit ($105). Included are the Healdsburg beauty brand’s proprietary Stem Cellular Booster Serum, Moisturizer and Eye Treatment, which are made from a blend of fruit stem cells — such as apple and grape buds and lemon leaf — in addition to other organic and plant-derived ingredients that help improve skin tone and luminosity. Founded by San Rafael–based wellness entrepreneur Karen Behnke in 2005, the company today has fans like Kate Bosworth, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder even served for three years as its creative director for makeup (and is still a shareholder). juicebeauty.com
Golf club. During the pandemic, Peninsula interior designer Kendra Nash — along with Southern California friends Kelley Holderman and Jaimee Newcomer — found a sense of normalcy on manicured fairways playing (and in some cases learning how to play) golf. From Torrey Pines and Mission Bay to Old Greenwood and Crystal Springs, the weekly ritual has since kept the women bonded, but it lacked just one thing: clothing that could transition from the 18th hole to a night out for drinks or dinner. Which prompted them to start Pirdie, a line of clothing that transcends boring tennis skirts and yoga pants for a more stylish and tailored putting experience. The brand offers everything from retro-inspired rugby shirts like the Murray ($168) and polo-style Caddy Camp Shirts ($128) to the Duchess ($210), an eye-catching one-piece activewear dress with detachable shorts, and much more. pirdiegolf.com
Story time times two. Have you ever asked yourself what it takes to make a house a home? If so, answer the question by picking up a copy of Sense of Place: Design Inspired by Where We Live (Abrams, $45), from San Francisco interior designer Caitlin Flemming and her co-author (and mom!), Julie Goebel. Available this month, the book focuses on how our environment directly impacts our interior design decisions, while showcasing the work of top designers and creatives, like Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, who’ve transformed their own homes into drool-worthy spaces. With vivid photography by Stephanie Russo, the book chronicles more than 20 homes from Mallorca to New Mexico in dazzling color.
And if you’re still hungry for design eye candy, acclaimed Bay Area architect and designer John Ike recently published John Ike: 9 Houses, 9 Stories (Vendome, $75), with text by design writer Mitchell Owens and photography from Richard Powers. Chronicling nine unique projects from Brooklin, Maine, to the hills of San Francisco, the hardcover tome celebrates the bond between the architect and those executing his vision. Meanwhile, the AD100 and ELLE Decor A-List alum is forever reinventing himself through his chosen métier, which has included cofounding a new firm earlier this year, Ike Baker Velten, in Oakland. Order from your preferred bookseller.
Up to your neck. One of the latest collections from Heath Ceramics includes a selection of vases that will brighten your day, like the Tall Neck and Wide Neck Vases in Sunflower Gloss and Opaque White ($495 each), as well as the Neck Vase in Soapstone and Opaque White ($215). The heritage design company’s San Francisco Clay Studio team — headed by Tung Chiang — developed the vessels based on a one-of-a-kind design from its Design Series 2 presented back in 2014. For the last 75 years, the iconic ceramics brand has been carrying on the traditions of innovative founder Edith Heath, making these colorfully glazed works the epitome of form and function. 2900 18th Street, San Francisco; 400 Gate 5 Road, Sausalito; heathceramics.com