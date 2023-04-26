 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May Is Coming in Hot with New Books From Local Trendsetters and Stylish Ways to Seek the Shade

fig05_020 3D ice.jpg

Ice, ice baby. San Francisco–based cocktails and spirits writer Camper English — known internationally for his beverage-based reportage in publications like Details, Saveur, Playboy and Popular Science — has thawed the cold case behind the making of clear ice with his latest read, The Ice Book: Cool Cubes, Clear Spheres, and Other Chill Cocktail Crafts ($19). Dropping this month, the book explains how directional freezing is important for producing crystal-clear ice and offers tips for making slabs of ice at home using insulated containers as well as commercially available silicone ice trays. Of course, there are plenty of cocktail recipes throughout the mouthwatering read, like how to mix a Godfather cocktail and serve it in a shot glass made of — you guessed it — ice. Available from your favorite bookseller.

Making_Their_Mark-230304-7396.jpg
Loewe Sunglasses_A.jpg
Valentino Bucket Hat_A.jpg
Tresor Fleuri Dessert Plates_B.jpg

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred