May Is Coming in Hot with New Books From Local Trendsetters and Stylish Ways to Seek the Shade

Ice, ice baby. San Francisco–based cocktails and spirits writer Camper English — known internationally for his beverage-based reportage in publications like Details, Saveur, Playboy and Popular Science — has thawed the cold case behind the making of clear ice with his latest read, The Ice Book:Cool Cubes, Clear Spheres, and Other Chill Cocktail Crafts ($19). Dropping this month, the book explains how directional freezing is important for producing crystal-clear ice and offers tips for making slabs of ice at home using insulated containers as well as commercially available silicone ice trays. Of course, there are plenty of cocktail recipes throughout the mouthwatering read, like how to mix a Godfather cocktail and serve it in a shot glass made of — you guessed it — ice. Available from your favorite bookseller.
Making her mark. Philanthropist and art collector Komal Shah’s mission to direct attention to the artistic and cultural achievements of women artists has culminated in the hefty new book Making Their Mark:Art by Women in the Shah Garg Collection ($60). Surveyed in the 432-page art history lesson are works by 136 artists, including Joan Mitchell, Firelei Báez, Suzanne Jackson, Lorna Simpson, Lenore Tawney and Toshiko Takaezu. Edited by art historians and curators Mark Godfrey and Katy Siegel, the book contains essays by art world luminaries like Kevin Beasley, Charles Gaines and Christina Quarles that delve into the collection and importance of craft, expression and experimentation. Shah and her husband, Gaurav Garg, have amassed the seminal art collection in a relatively short 10 years, but the impact will have long-lasting effects. Available from your favorite bookseller.
Bright spot. Snag a pair of these Flower Acetate Sunglasses from Loewe ($380) to enhance your already sunny disposition this season. Shown here in Shiny Yellow, these floral-shaped cat-eye shades from Jonathan Anderson — the Spanish luxury fashion house’s inimitable creative director — offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection while showcasing your well-shaded eye for style. The brand’s accessories are loved by locals, including in-demand graphic designer Melody Yung and trendsetting philanthropist Bronwyn Newport-Bradley. 150 Stockton Street, San Francisco;neimanmarcus.com
Top of mind. Don’t lose your head scrambling to find the perfect everyday hat that can transition from spring to summer. Just pop into Valentino and grab a sun-shielding Toile Iconographe Bucket Hat ($720). Available with the brand’s signature logo print — in either red or black — on beige toile, it will let you check stylish sun protection off your bucket list. 105 Grant Avenue, San Francisco;valentino.com
Secret garden. Add a pop of color to your next alfresco luncheon at home with a set of Tresor Fleuri Dessert Plates ($175–$250) from Raynaud. The four hand-painted plates are identified by the colors Brown, Beige, Turquoise and Orange — with striking floral motifs on the 112-year-old French porcelain maker’s signature woven pattern. While offered individually, together they’re a feast for the eyes. 250 Post Street, San Francisco;gumps.com