Happy meal. Whether you’re on the go or picking up a little something to go, this Take-Away Box in vegetable-tanned leather ($1,890) from Saint Laurent will whet the appetites of all who see it. Embellished with the iconic Cassandre logo — Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic monogram that he and Pierre Bergé commissioned in 1961 from renowned graphic designer Adolphe Jean Marie Mouron, also known as Cassandre — this structured handle-top handbag is as fun as it is utilitarian. Shown here in Dusty Vintage Brown Gold, it also comes in Black. 108 Geary Street, San Francisco;ysl.com
Bag of tricks. Keep your favorite handbag, tote or backpack from smelling like it was hotboxed in the Beer Barn at Coachella with The Pouch No. 1 ($248), from San Francisco–based cannabis accessories brand KellyGreen. This stylish odor-proof pouch for all your paraphernalia — with its easy-to-clean interior, sturdy zipper and handmade Italian tassel — was hand-blocked by Sonoma textile artist Michelle Pereira and is the first offering from design-savvy founder Kelly Keiser. Apart from its intended use, it also makes a cute clutch. 2269 Chestnut Street, #159, San Francisco;kellygreenshop.com
Animal magnetism. The best things come in small packages, as they say, and Loewe’s Elephant Pouch ($850) in Avocado Green is no exception. Besides being utterly charming, it’s ideal for housing the essentials — your phone, cash, credit cards, ID and keys. The Jonathan Anderson–designed pocket-like pachyderm is also available in Yellow, Candy Pink and Tan. 384 Post Street, San Francisco;saksfifthavenue.com
Pickpocket. Having celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, Fendi’s iconic Baguette saw several playfully updated versions, like this Multipocket model ($4,200) in black recycled nylon, with five small exterior pockets and one large interior compartment. And no matter how you decide to wear it — crossbody, as a sizable belt bag, on your shoulder, under your arm or simply carried by its detachable handle — just remember, as Carrie Bradshaw once reminded us, “This is not a bag, it’s a Baguette!” 195 Grant Avenue, San Francisco;fendi.com
Circle game. French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is known for infusing humor and whimsy into the clothing and accessories of his eponymous brand. Take this lilac top-handled bag known as Le Sac Rond ($910). The oversized ring-shaped handle and modest interior storage space of this particular model offer a welcome counterpoint to the exaggeratingly small — albeit popular — Le Chiquito bag he introduced in 2017. Fans of the brand include Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Adele, in addition to locals like writer Krista Giovara and the owner of antiques marketplace Upper Road West, Christopher Goff. 150 Stockton Street, San Francisco;neimanmarcus.com