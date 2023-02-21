YvesSL

Happy meal. Whether you’re on the go or picking up a little something to go, this Take-Away Box in vegetable-tanned leather ($1,890) from Saint Laurent will whet the appetites of all who see it. Embellished with the iconic Cassandre logo — Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic monogram that he and Pierre Bergé commissioned in 1961 from renowned graphic designer Adolphe Jean Marie Mouron, also known as Cassandre — this structured handle-top handbag is as fun as it is utilitarian. Shown here in Dusty Vintage Brown Gold, it also comes in Black. 108 Geary Street, San Francisco; ysl.com

