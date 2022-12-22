Akiko’s: The longtime downtown S.F. sushi spot is opening a new flagship at Avery Lane in the City. At the 46-seat, 2,700-square-foot venue, the 24-seat Chef’s Stage allows diners to watch the chefs in action. Chef-owner Ray Lee’s menu, including fresh fish sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market, offers a contemporary take on the traditional omakase experience. akikosrestaurant.com

Tal Palo: Husband and wife Aaron Porter and Adriana Dominguez’s new hybrid shop and cafe brings a bit of Mexico to downtown Los Altos. Savor chilaquiles made with homemade tortillas, as well as admire ceramics by Perla Valtierra and artisan sandals crafted in Oaxaca. talpalo.com