Akiko’s: The longtime downtown S.F. sushi spot is opening a new flagship at Avery Lane in the City. At the 46-seat, 2,700-square-foot venue, the 24-seat Chef’s Stage allows diners to watch the chefs in action. Chef-owner Ray Lee’s menu, including fresh fish sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market, offers a contemporary take on the traditional omakase experience. akikosrestaurant.com
Tal Palo: Husband and wife Aaron Porter and Adriana Dominguez’s new hybrid shop and cafe brings a bit of Mexico to downtown Los Altos. Savor chilaquiles made with homemade tortillas, as well as admire ceramics by Perla Valtierra and artisan sandals crafted in Oaxaca. talpalo.com
Canopy: The coworking company — started by Yves Béhar, Amir Mortazavi and Steve Mohebi — recently opened its first location outside the City. The lobby of the new Menlo Park outpost, in the Springline development, houses Canteen coffee shop, from chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel of nearby Camper restaurant. canopy.space
4 Star Theater: This 110-year-old cinema in the Richmond, reopened in December, is currently screening digital productions with flicks-on-film hopefully by spring. The interiors now include an overhauled main screening space, cafe and art gallery. 4-star-movies.com
Koi Palace Contempo: Ronny and Willy Ng — the brothers behind Daly City dim sum institution Koi Palace and subsequent establishments all over the Bay Area — have debuted a new venture at Main Street Cupertino. Enjoy menu items from Koi Palace and the Ngs’ Palette Tea House, along with brand-new dishes like quinoa fried rice. koipalace.com