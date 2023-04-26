Scott Nishiyama’s mother, Ethel, isn’t just the namesake of her son’s debut restaurant in downtown Palo Alto — she also played a pivotal role in one of the establishment’s signature dishes.
“The dish first came to me when I was having one of my mom’s Japanese crackers as a snack,” recalls Nishiyama, who previously cooked at the French Laundry and Chez TJ. “She made them all the time when I was growing up, mostly as an afternoon snack. She would cut the crackers small so we could eat them like a snack, but it one day dawned on me that if I made it bigger, we could use it as a vehicle for a raw fish preparation.”
The pristine hiramasa tartare is the headliner on the plate, but its giant cracker partner is an equally captivating component. It serves as an oversized crunchy, tangy platform for the diced fresh fish from Australia, somewhat evoking the ubiquitous “things on toast” appetizer trend — except exponentially more unique. Roasted delicata squash and preserved Meyer lemon purée (the accompaniments change from time to time) currently round out what is certainly a mom-approved stalwart on the Ethel’s Fancy menu.
Beverage pairings: Nishiyama recommends the 2020 Turning Tide Chenin Blanc/Verdelho blend from the Santa Ynez Valley, which is poured by the glass at the restaurant. “It has a fruity, floral tone which complements the fatty fish and cracker, but also has a light, crisp acidity to finish clean,” says the chef. Of course, the dish (and honestly everything on the menu) also pairs well with the Ethel’s Martini, which uses a Haku Vodka base and is shaken, not stirred.