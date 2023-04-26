Dish_credit_Ethels Fancy.jpeg

At Ethel’s Fancy in downtown Palo Alto, the hiramasa tartare has been on chef-owner Scott Nishiyama’s menu since day one.

Scott Nishiyama’s mother, Ethel, isn’t just the namesake of her son’s debut restaurant in downtown Palo Alto — she also played a pivotal role in one of the establishment’s signature dishes.

Scott Nishiyama, who previously cooked at the French Laundry and Chez TJ, debuted his inaugural venture, Ethel's Fancy, in September 2022.

“The dish first came to me when I was having one of my mom’s Japanese crackers as a snack,” recalls Nishiyama, who previously cooked at the French Laundry and Chez TJ. “She made them all the time when I was growing up, mostly as an afternoon snack. She would cut the crackers small so we could eat them like a snack, but it one day dawned on me that if I made it bigger, we could use it as a vehicle for a raw fish preparation.”

