While the Victorian in San Francisco’s Liberty Hill Historic District was built in 1888, it was the 1980s that the homeowner, Helen Min, and interior designers Lissette Fernández-Hilson and Chelsea Murawski had to contend with for this extensive remodel. To purge the home of embellishments like purple carpeting and numerous non-load-bearing columns, the three women envisioned crisp white walls, a return to classic architectural elements and plenty of functionality for Min, a venture capitalist, and her young son.

It was also the second project for Fernández-Hilson and Murawski, who founded Marin-based Together Home Design Studio in 2017, and Min, who had collaborated with the designers on her previous home a block and a half away. Considering that the latest renovations kicked off in April 2021 amid considerable resource delays (Min’s new dishwasher finally arrived in January), that familiarity allowed for a trusting creative process over the next year and a half.