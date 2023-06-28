The Presidio Performing Arts Foundation’s mission is to “create cultural change, global dialogue and human connection through the artistry of dance.” And so it was that on May 18, the 25th Anniversary Spring Gala of its Presidio Dance Theatre program centered on the plight of Iranian girls and women.

A multimedia performance, which took place at Herbst Theatre in front of 450 guests, included the world premiere of the social justice ballet Unbreakable, choreographed by Iranian American artist Sherene Melania, the company’s executive and artistic director. “It is the story of shir zan, or lioness, and carried through generations since ancient times — a woman’s unbreakable spirit that will continue to fight until light overcomes darkness,” she explained. “I am tremendously grateful to our artistic advisor, Lily Samii, for sharing my vision and bringing this important story to life.”

Tags

Recommended for you