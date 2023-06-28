The Presidio Performing Arts Foundation’s mission is to “create cultural change, global dialogue and human connection through the artistry of dance.” And so it was that on May 18, the 25th Anniversary Spring Gala of its Presidio Dance Theatre program centered on the plight of Iranian girls and women.
A multimedia performance, which took place at Herbst Theatre in front of 450 guests, included the world premiere of the social justice ballet Unbreakable, choreographed by Iranian American artist Sherene Melania, the company’s executive and artistic director. “It is the story of shir zan, or lioness, and carried through generations since ancient times — a woman’s unbreakable spirit that will continue to fight until light overcomes darkness,” she explained. “I am tremendously grateful to our artistic advisor, Lily Samii, for sharing my vision and bringing this important story to life.”
Proceeds from the gala — cochaired by Farah Makras and Sonya Molodetskaya — support PDT’s Justice Through Dance community outreach program as well as the Center for Human Rights in Iran. Following the performance, 150+ made their way to the Civic Center’s Green Room for a cocktail reception and a traditional Persian dinner. Among those in attendance were Honorary Spring Gala Committee members Roselyne Chroman Swig, former San Francisco mayor Art Agnos, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Markos Kounalakis, Narsai David and Venus David. The evening’s auctioneer, Mark Sullivan, did his part to entice guests with luxury lots such as Iranian artist Jaleh Etemad’s “Tears of Iran” mixed-media work.