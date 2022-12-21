With Sam Bankman-Fried about to be extradited to the United States to face an array of federal fraud charges resulting from the epic meltdown of FTX, industry insiders and observers wonder if crypto can recover.
“There has been a complete and utter shattering of confidence in crypto,” Silicon Valley investor Robert Siegel, told The Examiner. “This is going to take years to reconstruct itself.”
The market crash that began late last year has wiped out more than $2 trillion. The industry took heavy hits in one scandal after another, led by the collapse of the UST stablecoin and its sister cryptocurrency luna and the sudden crash of FTX, the one-time crypto powerhouse that was valued at $32 billion at its peak.
In a comic twist, Bankman-Fried, FTX’s co-founder and former CEO, who once personified the fast-growing crypto industry, drew laughs at a New York Times event when he noted “I’ve had a bad month.”
The price of bitcoin, which reached an all-time high of more than $67,000 late last year, has plummeted to around $16,000 as the total value of all cryptocurrencies dropped from $3 trillion to around $850 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
There are still true believers, to be sure.
“Believe in bitcoin,” Michael Saylor, executive chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, tweeted on Sunday. “Bitcoin is freedom,” he said three days later.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tried to highlight the bright side of things this week. While there’s been “too much distraction from bad actors causing harm,” he said in a Monday blog post, clearly referring to the collapse of rival FTX and the arrest of its founder on fraud charges, “I'm optimistic that we can make significant progress” in 2023.
During Coinbase’s last earnings call in November, Armstrong reaffirmed that the San Francisco company’s “mission” was “increasing economic freedom in the world.”
But talking about crypto like it’s some holy crusade that would usher in a new era of economic liberation has become less convincing.
Siegel, a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, said that, until recently, crypto critics and skeptics were typically belittled by the industry’s staunchest proponents and told, “You just don't understand. You're beholden to the past. You're too old.”
“Now it's like, ‘No, this was fraud. There's no there there,’” he said. “It can't be a religious discussion anymore.”
Crypto industry leaders push back on the criticisms and the pessimism.
“Ignore FUD. Build,” Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, crypto’s largest marketplace said in a tweet, dismissing all the “fear, uncertainty and doubt” chatter about crypto. Crypto is getting “so much attention … because it’s the future,” he said in another.
The industry is drawing more intense scrutiny. Two major regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission – and the Justice Department have filed fraud charges against Bankman-Fried.
Some federal prosecutors are reportedly considering filing criminal charges against Binance based on allegations that the platform has been widely used for money laundering.
The push for regulations is bound to get stronger. In a recent interview, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said the “likelihood that we will get regulation of the centralized parts of crypto is higher now.”
Looking to distance themselves from the controversies involving off-shore crypto companies like FTX and Binance, major U.S-based crypto companies actually welcome that. Armstrong of Coinbase said the FTX collapse “will be the catalyst we need'' for much-awaited legislation that would clarify the rules and regulations for crypto.
“It's best to create regulatory clarity first around centralized actors in crypto (stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians) because this is where we've seen the most risk of consumer harm, and pretty much everyone can agree it should be done,” Armstrong wrote.
But Gabriella Kusz, CEO of the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association, said regulation may not be enough, given the gravity of the crisis.
“The biggest change this year was the very dramatic realization that unless the industry does something to step forward, regulation alone isn't going to correct what we're seeing,” she told The Examiner. “In fact, regulation and legislation may be too late in a lot of cases.”
Yes, regulation will “now come faster,” she added. “But will it come fast enough to save the integrity of the industry?”
Kusz’s organization, Global DCA, is pushing for a more concerted crypto industry effort toward self-regulation. It echoes the proposal of Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand for the creation of a self-regulatory organization for crypto, similar to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, a private regulatory organization for the financial services industry.
But Siegel was unimpressed with the idea of the crypto industry regulating itself: “This is an industry that has proven itself completely incapable of behaving responsibly, completely incapable of behaving responsibly.”
The push for regulation has also been complicated by the crypto industry’s
contentious relationship with U.S. regulators, led by the SEC. Major U.S. crypto companies, led by Coinbase and Ripple, have routinely criticized the SEC, accusing its head, Gary Gensler, of leaning too much on enforcement, instead of clarifying SEC rules.
Marc Fagel, who served as the SEC San Francisco regional director for 15 years, rejects that argument, saying the agency “has shown that existing law gives the SEC and others the ability to regulate and certainly bring enforcement actions when there are abuses.”
“I don't buy the argument that significant additional regulation is needed,” Fagel, who is now a lecturer at Stanford Law School, told The Examiner. “To the extent there is still at least a claim of uncertainty and a lack of clarity, some of it is just a messaging more than rulemaking.”
Besides, crypto’s problem goes beyond having clear rules for how the industry must operate. The industry’s credibility has been shattered, and crypto companies have work to do in terms of providing a clearer idea of what the technology actually offers, Siegel said.
“Right now, it's all speculation and hype,” he said. “And you have to feel bad for the people who were duped by this. You just got to feel bad for the people who were duped by this.”