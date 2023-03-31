Jamil_Hellu_Sarama_2013 (Courtesy the artist and Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco) copy.jpg

“Sarama,” by visual artist Jamil Hellu, who holds a BFA in photography from the San Francisco Art Institute and an MFA in art practice from Stanford University, is among the works that will be included in Some Dogs.
Art collector Pamela Hornik and curator PJ Gubatina Policarpio at January’s Fog Design+Art in San Francisco; the two are joining forces to present the pop-up show Some Dogs.

Like a lot of folks, Pamela Hornik found that her social media usage swelled in the early days of the pandemic. She started the Instagram series Two Minutes With Teddy, which films the art patron and collector with her 10-year-old rescue dog in tow, discussing works in her Palo Alto home. Unable to view most art in person during lockdown — or keep up her volunteer duties at Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center, where she is also on the Director’s Advisory Board — Hornik began following more artists, galleries and museums online.

And much to her husband’s chagrin, Hornik acquired an inordinate number of pieces depicting canines. “David was like, ‘This is out of control.’ He would joke that it was better that I had more dog paintings and dog photos than more dogs,” she recalls, adding that “the role of dogs for me is comfort and healing, and it really helped with my anxiety.”

Portland, Oregon, artist Blair Saxon-Hill’s “Two Dogs,” is part of Pamela Hornik’s collection of canine-centric art.
London-based David Surman’s painting “Teddy the Rescue” portrays the 10-year-old Maltese and Chihuahua mix who is Pamela Hornik’s constant companion.
Pamela Hornik commissioned "Stroll," by Jiab Prachakul; the Thai-born, Lyon-based artist, who won the prestigious first prize in the BP Portrait Award 2020, had her first solo show at Micki Meng's gallery in San Francisco in 2021.