Ken McNeely on Staying True

Never in his wildest dreams did Ken McNeely, president of AT&T West, think he would rise to the top of a Fortune 500 company. Raised by a single mother in public housing in Charlotte, North Carolina, McNeely may not have dreamed of climbing the corporate ladder, but it’s no surprise he found success.
Even as a young boy, McNeely was driven and a serious student — so serious that at his high school graduation he was lauded as one of only four students in the entire Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system to have never missed a day of school in 12 years. Now that’s dedication.
McNeely went on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he studied political science and government, and then received his law degree from Howard University. As a Black, gay man working in a North Carolina corporate law firm in the ’80s, McNeely knew his chances for advancement were limited, which led him to AT&T. That was more than three decades ago, and he’s never looked back. Ascending the ranks, McNeely is now responsible for overseeing 19 Western states. As a resident of San Francisco, McNeely is omnipresent at the City’s most important social and civic events, always a cheerleader for his adopted hometown. He is chair of the Sutter Health Board of Directors and sits on the SFMOMA Board of Trustees.
On a recent afternoon, I sat down with McNeely in the beautiful home he shares with his husband, Dr. Inder Dhillon, and their two teenage children, Kabir and Meera. We talked about pursuing dreams, balancing schedules and embracing unicorns.
Meet Ken McNeely.
Tell me a little bit about your childhood. What were the aspirations of a young Ken McNeely? I am the second of four kids, three boys and a girl. My parents married very young. By 17 and 19 they were married, and by 24, my mom had four kids and then divorced by 26. I grew up basically raised by my mom. She put herself through an associate’s degree in nursing, worked during the day and cleaned offices at night. Her dream was that all her kids were going to college. It was never a question.
That’s determination! Mom was very wise. She told us to sail in the sea of ambition and land on the shore of success [and] that education was the one thing no one can ever take away from you.
That’s so true. I was bookish. I just loved school. It was my thing. It was my way of getting away. … It’s interesting because my life was fairly segregated in North Carolina when I was growing up. I was actually in Charlotte during [the 1971 U.S. Supreme Court public school integration case] Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, which started busing. So I was one of those early kids that got bused around a lot. I’m a better person because of that. I know busing has a bad rap these days, but it showed me a part of a city that I’d never seen before. And it really showed me what’s possible as I went to other areas.
Where did you go to college? I went to University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. I’m a Tar Heel. I was a cheerleader there. I was there with Michael Jordan and loved it. Then I went to Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington, D.C., for law school.
Do you know Michael Jordan? I do know Michael Jordan, and I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve seen him rise to greatness, and he’s a phenomenal person. His parents were phenomenal people, too.
What brought you to San Francisco? AT&T brought me to San Francisco, but it was not a direct route. After I graduated from law school, I did a stint with the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and I clerked for the only African American justice at that time. He convinced me to go back [into private practice]. At that time there were very few African American attorneys at the large firms. I practiced there for almost four years.
I became a little bit disillusioned. It wasn’t only the fact that I was African American. Remember, this [was] in the late ’80s, and North Carolina had no anti-discrimination laws against LGBT people. And the law firm had a rule that they would not have gay partners. You could be an associate, but not a [partner] of the firm. Not only was I the first African American, but I was also [one of] just a small handful of gay attorneys, and so it became very clear there were limitations there.
That must have been discouraging. I just decided the corporate world would be a lot more diverse and inclusive, [and] I was recruited by AT&T. They said, “We’d love for you to come in as a corporate litigator in Atlanta, Georgia.” I did that for a few years and eventually [became] vice president of government and political affairs for the state of Florida. I did that for two years, and then they moved me to San Francisco, which was exciting and scary all at the same time. It was like being asked to move to Oz. As a gay man, of course I knew of San Francisco. I’d visited a number of times. I’d never envisioned a life here, but it’s been so incredible. I met my husband here, and now we have a family, and it’s been my bedrock.
What year was that? This was 2000. ... In 2005, AT&T was purchased by SBC Communications. We had just adopted our first child — my son, Kabir — and I assumed I’d be a stay-at-home dad. This Black gay man, what would his role be in this new now-Texas company? And I remember getting a call from then-CEO Ed Whitacre. He said, “Ken, SBC has never done really well in California, and we think you are the right person at the right time.” That’s when I became the California state president for AT&T. And I remember telling him, “Ed, I’m flattered by your request. I only ask one thing, that you tell me what the corporation needs, but you let me create the path to get us there, because that path’s going to be very different from what you see in Oklahoma and Texas. I want to have my finger on the pulse of this community to represent the state and its values. I think if I can do that, I can be successful, we can be successful, and our communities [can] be successful.” And he says, “That’s why you’re the right person for this job.”
What are your primary duties as president of AT&T West? Well, my kids laugh at this, but I tell them, “I’m responsible for nothing in particular, but everything in general.” Our goal is … to really understand the needs and the values of communities where we live and work, to make sure this global organization understands and gets California, whether that’s in marketing, where we deploy our resources, where we build our infrastructure, our philanthropic outreach, our political relationships … [making] a global enterprise personal and intimate to California.
In recent years, AT&T made a big play into media and entertainment, purchasing DirectTV in 2015 and Time Warner three years later. In 2021, the company spun off DirectTV and WarnerMedia, taking a massive loss. What effect did that have? That’s a great question, Janet. Once we were a communications company providing distribution of content, we looked at the opportunity to be able to create content and distribute content. The challenge with that [is] we ended up with two very capital-intensive businesses. On the distribution side, we were migrating to 5G and fiber. Extremely capital intensive — building cell sites, putting fiber in the ground as we moved from an analog network to an all-digital network. We were spending $15 [billion] to $20 billion a year just in capital expenditure for that infrastructure.
On the content side, there was a new streaming environment where many additional competitors were coming into the content-creation business, separate and apart from the studios. You had Amazon, you had Netflix already established, you had Disney+ entering the market. You have all of these other new content creators building out these networks as well. How do you make your customers sticky in the streaming industry? Well, it is creating more original content. Original content is very expensive, so that’s another highly competitive, capital-intensive business.
I see. We have to make a rational decision. We have limited capital. Do we put that capital in our distribution network, our legacy business, and not invest in this creative content explosion that’s going on, or do we spin that off now because that landscape has changed dramatically in a few years and let it create its own investors as a publicly traded enterprise? I have to give credit to our CEO, John Stankey, who made the really tough decision within his first year of being our new CEO to spin it off. We sold Time Warner, WarnerMedia to Discovery, and it’s now Warner [Bros.] Discovery. …
And as for the future of AT&T... We want to be the world’s best communications organization company in the world. The new networks of tomorrow, it’s wireless and fiber. It’s digital. It’s capital intensive, but we have doubled down on that. We realize how imperative it is to have networks for our communities, for schools, for entertainment. And it became very, very clear during the pandemic, the criticality of broadband. ... I’ve been focusing most of my time and attention over the last three years to the digital divide, to connecting those communities, to connecting first responders in a way that allows them to be able to communicate with each other. It’s so important, particularly in a state like California, where we have fires and earthquakes. People need to communicate.
As a Black executive at a Fortune 500 company who’s openly gay, do you feel a particular responsibility to bring more diversity into the workplace? Oh, absolutely. Not only do I feel a need to do it, I feel a need to live it, because we are the sum of our lived experiences. I think when we talk about the real benefit and value of diversity, we talk about having different lived experiences around the table to solve problems. You’re going to have a much richer resolution of a problem when you have people coming from different walks of life because you don’t know what you don’t know. I mean, how can you provide products and services to a diverse state like California without having those diverse experiences and voices helping you make those decisions? And so diversity and inclusion is in everything I do because it’s the life I live. It’s how I manage, it’s how I make decisions, because I bring these different experiences together.
How would your employees characterize your leadership style? I think they would say, I’m transparent, I’m inclusive, I’m collaborative. And I think that’s incredibly important. I’m a lucky man. I could never have imagined that I [would] sit in this house, that I’m talking to Janet Reilly, that I’m running a Fortune 10 company in the state as a Black gay man. And I’m incredibly humbled by that. So I’m just Ken. I mean, I don’t have airs about me. I’m the same person that I am when I lived in the projects in Charlotte, North Carolina. I feel like I do have an obligation now. I’ve been in this job for over 30 years, and now I see my role as mentoring and creating a succession plan and to make a difference. Because Maya Angelou said, “People will forget what you said, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” So that’s a model to live by.
You are one of the most civically engaged executives in San Francisco. What do you think of our city right now, and are you buying into the doom loop? I don’t buy into the doom loop. I think it’s a city of very passionate people. I think we are at a point where change in our thinking about how we address certain issues is important. And I think our political leaders are at a point where we have the political will to make that change, to make tough decisions. I’m really happy with the governor’s approach to addressing some of the drug and homelessness issues, and giving the cities the kinds of resources they need to address them. I don’t buy into the thought that the City’s beyond repair. I do think there is political will and civic will to make that change. And I want to be part of that.
You and your husband, Inder, a physician, have two teenage children, and you are both incredibly busy. So how do you make it work? Well, we have two great kids. Our son could be a filmmaker, actor; and our daughter, Meera, 16, wants to be a vet. They enjoy and feed off the energy that we create. Inder is a dermatologist and spends a lot of time in the office. We balance life in a different way. Inder’s job is not very flexible, but it’s very predictable. Mine is unpredictable but very flexible. So we’ve tried to make the best of that. We are both mom and dad, and balancing roles and responsibilities because we don’t have these gender stereotypes that one person has to do this or relies on this. It’s a real team effort. And our kids are now at an age where they can pitch in and help us accomplish what we need to do. So it’s been fun.
How do you recharge and keep your sanity about you, and how do you stay so fit? I have this great trainer downtown, and I don’t miss my appointments. It’s my time to decompress.
Do you have a general philosophy that guides you, both personally and professionally? And if so, how has that sustained you? I remember I was a young Black boy going to a newly integrated school, and they didn’t quite know what to do with me. I was kind of the unicorn, and I kind of have always been a unicorn.
Then as I moved into the corporate world, again, you’re kind of the unicorn. Your initial instinct is to conform, is to blend. You can do that for a while, but you can’t do that forever. I couldn’t be corporate Ken at work and gay Black dad at home, because that duality is exhausting.
Then you realize that maybe the difference that you’ve been trying to tamp down, to hide, to mitigate is the very thing that that organization needs to succeed. Maybe they need a little bit of nonconformity. Maybe they need a little bit of coloring outside the lines, a different thinker. So I’ve never tried to conform. I’ve always painted outside the lines, always been more the creative type. Maybe that’s my secret sauce. Maybe that’s what makes me different. Maybe my difference is what makes me, me. And maybe that’s what the organization needs in order to be successful. I tell my kids, “Hold on to what makes you different.” Because that can be your benefit. That’s going to make you stand out.
Where did you get that confidence? Because some people never get there, Ken. Janet, that’s a great question. But I know what I like about the corporate world is that — and this was different than my law firm, where it was a partnership and the social piece of it overrode competence — but in the corporate world, they want merit. They want success. They want you to bring in revenue. If you are competent and you’re good at what you do, these other things are meaningless. So they will let you be you because they want all of you. They don’t want half of you. And so by me being me, they know they’re going to get 100 percent.