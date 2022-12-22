EleniKounalakis_Lt.Gov_09Dec2022-221.JPG

Eleni Kounalakis, Lieutenant Governor of California, photographed by Craig Lee for the Nob Hill Gazette.

On January 7, 2019, Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis was sworn in as the 50th lieutenant governor of California, making her the first woman elected to the position in the state’s then 170-year history.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Kounalakis is the daughter of Elaine and Angelo Tsakopoulos, a Greek immigrant who came to this country with next to nothing and built a highly successful housing development company.

Inauguration of the 50th California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis

Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis at her January 2019 inauguration in Sacramento with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom. 
G22Tday216.jpg

Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis serving Thanksgiving meals with Glide Foundation for communities in need.
8 - Eleni-Kounalakis-family.jpg

Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis with her husband, Markos, and their two sons, Eon and Neo.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.