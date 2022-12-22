On January 7, 2019, Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis was sworn in as the 50th lieutenant governor of California, making her the first woman elected to the position in the state’s then 170-year history.
Born and raised in Sacramento, Kounalakis is the daughter of Elaine and Angelo Tsakopoulos, a Greek immigrant who came to this country with next to nothing and built a highly successful housing development company.
After receiving her undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, Kounalakis worked for the California Democratic Party and then for her father’s real estate firm, AKT Development Corporation, ultimately becoming the company’s president.
Deeply involved in Democratic politics and with a recommendation from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Kounalakis was chosen by President Barack Obama as the U.S. ambassador to Hungary, where she served from 2010 to 2013, living in Budapest with her husband, Markos, and their two young sons.
Dismayed by the 2016 election of Donald Trump, Kounalakis stepped into the political arena for the first time and ran for lieutenant governor — and won. Later this month, she will take the oath of office once again after handily being reelected in November.
On a recent Friday afternoon, Kounalakis and I sat down in the Merchants Exchange Building in downtown San Francisco. The conversation was easy, as the lieutenant governor and I have known one another since our days at St. Francis High School (Go Troubies!) in Sacramento. We talked about her duties, Greek heritage and political future. (Did someone say first woman governor of California?)
Meet Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.
You were just elected to your second term as lieutenant governor of California. Congratulations. What do you, uniquely, bring to this office? Janet, I’ve had three careers. For 18 years, I was in the housing business, in the private sector in Sacramento, and I loved it. And then I had the opportunity to serve in the Obama administration as a United States ambassador — as a diplomat. An incredible opportunity and I loved that. And for the last four years and now for the next four years, serving as lieutenant governor. It’s a great job and a great honor. So, I think of what I do in my current job very much in the context of businesswoman, diplomat, lieutenant governor, and I try to bring all of that to the table and focus on problem-solving, showing that government can deliver for our constituents.
There are certain constitutional responsibilities of the lieutenant governor, but by and large, it is an office where the office holder directs the focus and emphasis. What has been your focus? In our first term, we were very focused on rebuilding the functionality of the office. It seemed to me there were elements that were just not being fully utilized. I always felt this is an office that should be laser-focused on public higher education. The lieutenant governor is the only person to sit on all three boards of public higher education — the UC, the CSU and the community colleges boards. It cannot be overstated how important public higher education is in our state. Altogether, 2.5 million students are currently enrolled in public higher education, and about 37 percent are the first in their family to go to college. So, this is a conveyor belt of talent. It is the greatest opportunity for social mobility. It is the source of innovation, and it is the best way that California can invest in our future.
Previous lieutenant governors did not sit on all three higher education boards, but you advocated for this change. Why? We advocated for the bill that would put the lieutenant governor on the third [California Community College Trustees] because no other individual sat on all three boards. Having continuity between them is very important because so often California students start out at community colleges with the intention of going to a UC or CSU. So, we’ve made great strides in our associate degree for transfer program, in getting students ready in high school for this pathway to higher education.
With this insider’s perspective of California’s higher education system, is there anything that might surprise someone to learn? The thing that surprises most people is the statistic that 37 percent, in a blended rate [across California’s higher education systems], are the first in their family to go to college. That doesn’t surprise me because my father came to the United States as an immigrant to work as a farmworker, and he made his way to Sacramento State University, didn’t quite graduate, but got an amazing education that catapulted our family into a tremendous opportunity.
Besides higher education, where else are you focusing your attention? I’m one of three members of the State Lands Commission. We oversee about 5 million acres of land in the state of California. Most of that is submerged. Essentially, all of the land under the Pacific Ocean, three miles off our coast, is in our jurisdiction. So, I have been working to phase out legacy oil drilling off the coast of Southern California. There is less oil drilling today than there was four years ago. Many of these facilities are old, and I’m very concerned about the potential for them to have accidents, and there is so much activity off our coast in Southern California. I have championed offshore wind, and that is something that provides tremendous potential for us as we transition to a carbon-free energy future.
And I know you are involved in international trade as well. The governor and I partner by executive order in the area of international affairs and trade. He asked me in our first few days in office if I would represent California in the international arena and elevate California’s voice on issues important to us, combating climate change, immigration, trade issues. California has an outsized role in all of these areas within the United States. We were the fifth-largest economy in the world going into the pandemic. As we come out of the pandemic, we are poised to be the fourth-largest economy in the world. It is extraordinary, and there are people from around the world who come here looking to make investments. That brings jobs, good jobs, to our state and helps in the ecosystem of innovation.
For foreign direct investment in the United States, California is the number-one state in attracting FDI. … I worked very closely with the consular corps, and last year California hosted the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles and brought world leaders from North America, Central and South America. And the Apex Summit will be happening here in San Francisco [in November]. Our office worked very hard advocating for California as the location for this summit. That cannot be overstated how important this will be — a convention, a summit of this size with heads of state of 21 countries of the Asian Pacific, all of the staff who come along with that, the media that come along with that, the NGOs and stakeholders who participate. We are looking at one of the most significant conventions/summits that San Francisco has ever seen, and people are going to hear a lot more about that in the coming months as we get ready.
From 2010 to 2013, you served as the U.S. ambassador to Hungary. What was that experience like? It’s not really visible what our embassies do around the world, but the work is profound. In almost every country, we are the most important mission, and we have the resources to be able to engage with our partners and allies in the world in order to promote stability and security. That’s what the job is. There’s this idea that it’s cocktail parties and there’s a lot [of] ceremonial work, and of course, there’s a lot of that — sharing our culture, partnering in educational opportunities with our Fulbright programs. But our number one job is to engage our partners and allies in the world in a way that will create stability and security for everybody.
Did you and your family enjoy living in Budapest? We loved everything about it. Well, not everything about it. I mean, what was unexpected was that we would end up being there during a very challenging time in the relationship between the United States and Hungary. But I had an incredibly capable team, and we worked hard to do the best we could under difficult circumstances.
After careers as a diplomat and businesswoman, how did you decide to run for elected office? When I came home from Hungary, I wrote a book, Madam Ambassador, and I was getting ready to go back into government with Hillary Clinton. I had a nonresident fellowship at the State Department at the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, and I was working on Hillary’s campaign on her international advisory team and fully expected she was going to win. When she didn’t, everything I learned in Hungary became enormously relevant because the three and a half years I was in Budapest, the United States was engaging and attempting to push back against Viktor Orbán’s efforts to deconstruct Hungarian democracy and strip out checks and balances, weaken democratic institutions, mute the press. So many of the elements of Victor Orbán’s playbook he had learned from Vladimir Putin. Suddenly, we could see that Donald Trump was picking up these very same techniques and strategies.
I, like so many, was very concerned about what the Trump presidency would mean for American democracy. … My conclusion was that California was going to be more important than ever in this next chapter of American democracy, and I wanted to be part of ensuring that California’s model could be a model for the country. We are often disparaged, but the fact of the matter is that in spite of our challenges, and we have challenges — homelessness, security, cost of living, income inequality — we also stand as an example of a minority-majority state that provides tremendous opportunity and has the capacity to meet those challenges and continue to innovate, to advance progressive social policies and to lead into the future.
Your Greek heritage is very important to you. How has it shaped you personally and professionally? In so many ways. So, if I look at my DNA map, I’m 97 percent Peloponnesian Greek. Not even just Greek, but from this very small place, and so I think of myself as an American through not an accident of birth, but through the serendipity of chance. And I think that makes me love my country even more because of the opportunities that my family and my husband’s family [have had]. Markos’ parents came to San Francisco with two suitcases, and their first night in a little hotel, they arrived very late, were given a key, and they went up to their room and there was no bed and so they slept on the floor. The next day the hotel manager showed them it was a Murphy bed and they needed to pull the bed out from the wall.
That’s sweet. I love that Greece has emerged as an incredible destination for tourism and ecotourism with its remarkable archipelago. And the history of Greece is something that I’m very connected to. Markos and I established two chairs in Athenian democracy [at Georgetown and Stanford universities]. We very much connect the notion of the world’s first democracy in the golden age of Greece of 2,500 years ago, flawed and incomplete as it was, with modern American democracy, the greatest democracy in the history of the world. Understanding some of the fundamental elements — especially in a time where the debate in the world is not how good of a democracy; it’s democracy versus autocracy — it’s important, I think, to have that historical context.
You and your husband, Markos — a scholar, an award-winning journalist and a syndicated columnist — have an amazing partnership. What makes it work? Well, we’ve been married 23 years. We met in San Francisco, December 10 of 1999, and almost exactly two months later, we were married in City Hall with two witnesses. People ask me if I have advice or I know the secret. I have no idea. I’m just so grateful to have a life partner, a partner in raising our kids, that has made this journey so interesting and so full of love. If anything, I have to think it’s him because I’ve had these three careers and a lot of challenges, and he is so generous and compassionate, and it takes a lot for him to lose his patience with me. So, it must be that.
Your home is San Francisco. As you know, our city is experiencing serious issues right now, including homelessness, the bleeding of jobs in the tech sector and a high incidence of vacancies in our downtown. Relying upon your business experience, any ideas to mitigate these problems? I’m one of those people who came here and fell in love on day one, and this place is part of me. So, it is very worrisome and heartbreaking, particularly in the downtown area, to see vacant buildings, and to see vacant apartment units, and I think that this is a combination of factors. The pandemic accelerated virtual work, and if people could live 200 miles away and they loved to ski and they could afford a place up in the mountains and still do all the work that they were doing while living in a city — we saw a lot of that.
The loss of jobs is without question going to pile onto the phenomenon that we are already experiencing. I represent the entire state, but what I know about San Francisco is that it always reinvents itself into something better, and we may not know what that’s going to be, but ultimately, the natural beauty of this place will always attract people who want to invest in it. It’s going to take time. It will not be without some pain, particularly with this latest round of job losses, but again, I know we are resilient. We need to do the most with the resources that we have. We need to be creative. It’s very important that we have an environment where our communities and our visitors feel safe and where our values of human rights and compassion for people who are on the streets are honored. These are difficult problems, but I believe that we have the capacity to resolve them.
You’ve only just been reelected lieutenant governor, but I know you are always looking to the future. What’s next for you? I ran for lieutenant governor knowing that other women had run for the position, but I was the first to run and be elected, and I do feel a special obligation to continue to fight for breaking glass ceilings and for women in elected office. We have never had a woman governor of the state of California. Some say lieutenant governor is the best training opportunity, and I certainly love the work that I do for the state of California. So, stay tuned.