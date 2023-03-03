2023_02_16_Birch_40.jpg

Xochi Birch in the Green Room at The Battery, which this year celebrates a decade in the City.

Born in L.A. and raised in Pittsburg, California, Xochi Birch — the eldest of six children — had no idea she would one day be a serial entrepreneur, founding no less than seven companies alongside her husband, Michael Birch.

Xochi’s father, who emigrated from Mexico as a child, was a financial advisor at a community college, and her mother, a native Texan, was a stay-at-home mom until she went to work for HeadStart.

Inside The Battery

Above: Michael, Joseph, Devon, Xochi and Isabella Birch. Left: In 2012, at 717 Battery Street, the Birches’ private social club rose to join San Francisco’s cityscape.
Michael and Xochi at The Battery’s 2017 holiday party.